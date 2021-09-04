After several complaints about cab operators fleecing travellers at Chandigarh International Airport, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Mohali, has approved fixed rates for prepaid taxi service.

The destinations have been divided into four zones distance-wise, with rates fixed for each of them depending upon the type of vehicle. The new rates will be implemented from September 6.

The four zones are 1-10 km (Mohali’s Sectors 66-A, 67, 80, 81, 82, Aerocity, ISB and ISSER), 11-20 km (Mohali’s Phase 1 to 11, Sectors 76-79, Dhakoli and Baltana in Zirakpur, Chandigarh’s Sector 41- 56 and ISBT-43), 21-25 km (Chandigarh’s Sector 1-40, ISBT-17 and railway station, Panchkula’s Sector 1- 21, Dera Bassi and Manimajra) and 26-30 km (Kharar, Landran, Sector 90-116 and 127, Panchkula’s Sector 22-30).

Rates fixed for prepaid cabs at Chandigarh airport

Ajay Bhardwaj, the airport’s chief executive officer, said: “We had requested the Mohali administration to fix the rates for cab operators after receiving several complaints from passengers.”

Umang Jindal, who is a frequent traveller, said in the absence of any regulation, cab operators had been charging whatever they felt like. “Most of the time, foreign travellers felt that they had been cheated. The authorities should now put up the rate list at the entry and exit points,” he said

Get car towed for exceeding 20 minutes at departure

The airport has also slashed penalty charges in case a car exceeds the free 10-minute drop facility at the departure. However, if 20 minutes are exceeded, the vehicle will be towed and handed over to the traffic police, said Bhardwaj.

Now, a car will have to pay up ₹170 instead of ₹340 for spending 11-20 minutes while dropping off a passenger. In the case of a SUV, the penalty will be ₹200 instead of ₹400.

Meanwhile, there has been no change in the parking fee. For 30 minutes, it is ₹30 for cars and ₹10 for two-wheelers. For parking up to two hours, the charges will be ₹85 and ₹20, respectively.

Traffic marshals have been appointed for lane management, such as ensuring that vehicles headed to drop off passengers and those wanting to park their vehicle enter the right lanes.