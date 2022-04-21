Rationalise employees, health minister Vijay Singla tells civil surgeons

: Health and family welfare minister Dr Vijay Singla on Wednesday directed the civil surgeons of the state for the rationalisation of employees of the department deputed in the districts to ensure quality healthcare services to people till the new recruitments are made.

Presiding over the maiden meeting of all civil surgeons at the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab, Dr Singla said the state government under the leadership of chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is committed to providing quality healthcare facilities to the people thus expeditiously working in this direction.

“Civil surgeons should furnish lists of required medicines in hospitals to the headquarters at the earliest so that all medicines could be made available to the people through government dispensaries,” directed the minister, instructing that efforts for further enhancement of institutional delivery in government hospitals should be made, besides increasing antenatal check-up registration of pregnant women and making arrangements for the safe delivery of high-risk pregnant women.

Stressing upon improving the referral system, Dr Singla said patients should only be referred in case of emergency and pay special attention to the maintenance of oxygen plants so that patients do not face any problems during an emergency.

The minister directed them to further improve the functioning of the health institutions, emphasising the need to pay special attention to the maintenance and cleanliness of the government health institutions. He said that civil surgeons should visit health facilities under their jurisdiction from time to time to rectify the shortcomings found during their visit.