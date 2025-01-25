R-Day: 2,500 police personnel to keep vigil in Ludhiana

A comprehensive security plan has been implemented in Ludhiana for the state-level Republic Day function which will be held on the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) campus on Sunday. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who will be presiding over the event, arrived in the city on Saturday. A checking drive has been underway across the district for the past few days. (HT Photo)

The Ludhiana police have intensified security measures, with around 2,500 personnel deployed to maintain law and order and ensure safety during the celebrations. Starting Saturday, police presence on city roads has significantly increased and stringent vehicle checks are underway.

Deputy commissioner of police (headquarters and rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja confirmed that all arrangements for the event are complete. Security personnel will be stationed in and around the PAU venue and other key locations across the city.

Police checkpoints have been established at all entry and exit points of Ludhiana, as well as at major intersections. The DCP stated that station house officers (SHOs) have been instructed to set up checkpoints in their respective jurisdictions, focusing on monitoring incoming vehicles and identifying any suspicious activity.

Additionally, cordon-and-search operations have been conducted at public places, including the railway station and bus stand, to enhance security. Vehicles entering the PAU campus are being thoroughly inspected to prevent any potential threats.