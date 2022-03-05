Readers’ Take: A dangerous power play

Punish the culprits

It speaks of the sorry state of affairs in Chandigarh that a powermen’s strike was enough to bring the city to its knees. It is suspected that the electric lines were sabotaged causing power disruptions across the city. For two days, students, private and public hospitals, factories and households were on the receiving end. Businesses lost money and the food stored in refrigerators went bad. The absence of policemen meant that political parties were supporting the strike. The main culprits should be identified and the losses incurred recovered from them. The Chandigarh administration failed to manage the situation, and at long last, the high court had to intervene.

P Mehta

UT admin must wake up

Hardly anyone supports privatisation of power. That being said the power department does a wonderful job supplying electricity at reasonable rates, and the power supply in the UT is much better than that in Panchkula and Mohali. It was not just misconduct, but “criminal acts” allegedly carried out by power department employees, such as sabotaging the power grid and deliberately switching off the electricity, which need to be punished. Their actions also cost them the support of the public.Meanwhile, the administration seemed to be in a slumber, and was caught on the wrong foot. The administration should wake up and not privatise power.

Satinder Singh

Don’t strike, take legal recourse

Most areas in Chandigarh were plunged into darkness after electricity department employees went on strike against privatisation of power. They paid no mind to medical institutions, students studying online, employees working from home, industries and business establishments, and patients on ventilator and oxygen support. The union went on strike despite the administration’s reassurance that even after privatisation, their service conditions will not be affected and they will get all benefits as per terms of their appointment. Where common people’s apprehensions are concerned regarding a higher electricity tariff, the government had assured them that the joint electricity regulatory commission will continue to oversee the tariff for private operators. The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed the decision twice, but it was overruled by the Supreme Court of India. The employees should have petitioned to the Apex Court instead of going on strike.

Kidar Nath Sharma, Chandigarh

Gross mishandling

The Chandigarh administration’s much publicised “adequate alternate arrangements” went for a toss as the city grappled with power outages during the powermen’s strike. City Beautiful and its residents were held hostage for almost two days, which was embarrassing for the administration, which failed to invoke the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) in a timely fashion and also failed to make stand-by arrangements for requisitioning armed forces to operate and regulate the power supply. The administration has already received a rap from the Punjab and Haryana high court for mishandling the issue, from knee-jerk invocation of ESMA to compromising with the striking employees even though the matter was listed for hearing on March 10. The Powermen’s Union went on strike at a time when online examinations were taking place, and it also took a toll on patients, and elderly citizens. The buck stops at the UT adviser, and through him at the district magistrate, chief engineer Chandigarh senior superintendent of police.

Brig BS Gill, Chandigarh

UT admin caught napping

Though striking employees of the UT power department had given a 72-hour advance notice, the UT administration failed on all fronts. It could neither convince the home ministry to review the decision to privatise the profit earning wing of the UT administration, nor did it have a tangible back-up plan for when the union went on strike. Expecting their counterparts from Punjab and Haryana to run the show was foolhardy, and eventually the Military Engineer Services had to be called. Even its enactment of ESMA failed reaped no results, with its staff continuing their protest. Ultimately, it almost yielded to the demands of the striking employees and agreed not to take penal action against saboteurs. The UT administration has failed before both its employees and the high court. Either way, it is the city residents who will suffer.

SC Luthra, Chandigarh

Damages should be recovered from protesters

The bane of electoral vote-bank politics is that the right to protest and strike is legal. A revolutionary shift is warranted vis-a-vis the gamut of strikes and protests that remain futile in effect unless the state and public costs and convenience are ‘struck’.The triumph of nuisance value is the culprit.There is no dearth of statutes to maintain public order but these adorn law books, with few tangible effects. The ‘action’ euphoria fades away sooner than later in procedural wrangles that have even negated the diktat on recovery of damages from protesters.It is not that the executive, judiciary or legislature cannot see a solution, it’s that they don’t see or want to see the problem.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Set up SOPs for emergencies

Chandigarh electricity department employees’ strike hit residents hard because the UT authorities failed to make alternate arrangements by deploying Military Engineer Services (MES) to ensure smooth functioning of electric supply to city residents. Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) should have been enforced by the authorities concerned for the welfare of residents and to avoid economic losses. The crisis could have been averted if authorities had accepted the union’s demands. The need of the hour is to have a foolproof standard operating procedure in case of crisis.

Col TBS Bedi (Retd), Mohali

Win over the union

Powermen had warned two months in advance that they would go on a three-day strike against privatisation. Instead of convincing the employees that privatisation was needed for the effective distribution of power, it accused them of sabotage and invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA). The administration had ample time to make satisfactory arrangements, but it bent before the workers. The indecision caused heavy losses to consumers, industries, and small and medium businesses in and around the city. The matter is being heard in the Panjab and Haryana high court. The administration got a rap from the court for invoking ESMA and compromising with protesters in the same breath.

Usha Verma, Chandigarh

Allay protesters’ concerns

The Chandigarh electricity crisis caused power outages across the city and caused heavy losses. The administration should have invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) in time, rather than providing lip service. Solar energy could have been used as an alternative. Instead of blaming the power staff, the administration should have allayed their concerns. The administration should take help from Punjab and Haryana for an effective solution. Any problem can be solved through a combined efforts.

Prabhjot Nagpal, Zirakpur

Hold regular drills

The administration mishandled the Powermen Union’s strike.If the administration had to bow down to their demands, why did it not do so earlier, and spare the common man of much grief? Why is the UT administration going for privatisation of electricity, which will affect hundreds? The administration must declare power as an essential service and must have contingency plan and take the army’s help if powermen go on strike. They should hold drills to remain prepared for any contingency, just like the fire department. The administration must provide accommodation to the essential staff within the grid. The unions and associations must be taken into confidence and accept their genuine demands.

Capt Amar Jeet, Kharar

Sabotage should not be tolerated

Chandigarh residents were left high and dry after the UT powermen went on strike against privatisation. Residents and hospital patients on ventilators had to suffer for two days as some people disconnected power supply in most sectors. Intentional tampering with the supply lines is considered a major offence and the culprits must be punished, since residents had to do without fresh water. It was a nightmare for residents to live in darkness without power and virtually cut off from the world. Items stored in the fridge were also spoilt. The Chandigarh administration failed to promptly restore the power supply, causing an emergency. The officials concerned should be held accountable.

Sateesh Dadwal, Chandigarh

Impose blanket ban on strikes, protests

The power crisis in Chandigarh has left everyone anxious. Government employees often hold protests and strikes to fulfil their arbitrary demands, and there should be a blanket ban on the same. A law should be framed to check the menace. Such activities not only hamper routine affairs but also have a major impact on emergency services like surgeries, and examinations. The government should always be ready with a contingency plan to deal with such casualties. Privatisation of government sectors is the way to go.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Hold admin accountable

The Chandigarh administration has failed to sell its loss making undertakings, including hospitality units, for years.However, they are in an extreme hurry to dispose of its profitable power supply undertakings just to please their masters in Delhi. Had there been no Covid or court cases, it would have been disposed of long ago. Powermen had given a two-month notice to the administration, but nothing was done till the last moment to avert the strike or take other necessary precautionary measures. All those responsible for putting the lives of patients in critical condition in danger and taking the whole city for a ride for more than 36 hours till the Punjab and Haryana high court intervened must be taken to task. However, the onus solely lies on the administration, for not taking help from Haryana and Punjab, the army and police in a timely fashion.

Suresh Verma, Chandigarh

Take strict action against protesters

By condemning the city to darkness and even endangering the lives of serious patients,who were on life-support system, the employees of the Chandigarh electricity department have indulged in an immoral, unethical and criminal act. Even if we concede that they have their own grievances,which may even be genuine,they do not have the right to condemn the common people or endanger of patients on life-support system.After an enquiry, strict action,under the Indian Penal Code, against erring employees, especially leaders,who coaxed them to indulge in such an irresponsible act.

AK Sharma, Chandigarh

Discipline powermen

It was shocking to see that Chandigarh, which is known for its efficient administration and disciplined government working, and is also the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, witnessed the worst-ever power blackout for two days , which caused normal life to come to a standstill. The residents had a harrowing experience, going for hours and days together without light, hot water, mobiles and other electronic devices. The industry was crippled. The Essential Services Maintenance Act was rightly imposed in the city to prohibit the strike as not only ordinary citizens but patients in hospitals also suffered. In many cases, virtual hearings were disrupted in courts. There were irrevocable losses and damages. The Chandigarh administration must take necessary disciplinary action against the powermen.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Middle path should be taken

The administration should have taken the employees into confidence and found a middle path. The Chandigarh powermen are vehemently opposed to privatisation of power in Chandigarh. They claim that this will not only cost them their jobs but also bring a change in their service conditions, along with an increase in tariff. The administration has to ensure that no employee would lose their job and that all will be adjusted in other departments and must be included in the transfer scheme. The three-day strike call was announced by the powermen well in advance, the administration should have convinced them not to hold the strike or made a contingency plan.

Vineet Gandhi, Chandigarh

Admin should have been proactive

The electricity department employees’ strike has made people suffer in many ways. The UT administration was informed well in advance about the same, yet no backup plan prepared. How could the administration ignore the urgency of the sick and old people. Important and urgent work should have continued without any hassle.

Garv Bhupesh Verma, Panchkula

Better governance needed

The protest by the electricity department officials clearly shows how mismanaged the governance is in Chandigarh. Despite being well aware of the protest, the administration could not make any arrangements, and it resulted in bedlam, economic losses and medical disruptions. The protesters too should be held accountable.

Kampreet Gill, Chandigarh

Experts’ Take

Protesters were misguided

We had assured employees that they will continue to get all service benefits. We also tied up with Punjab and Haryana for back-up personnel. But, employees, misguided by extraneous elements, still went on strike, and personnel from neighbouring states didn’t come on first day. We could have imposed ESMA a day earlier, though at the time we decided to trust employees.

Dharam Pal, UT adviser

Admin unprepared

Though the matter is sub-judice, the administration assured the protesters that no action will be taken till the next date of hearing. The administration was not prepared to tackle the situation, and the Union acted unreasonably. If the court had not have interfered, the situation would have worsened.

Chetan Mittal, former assistant solicitor general

No need to privatise dept

The government did not consult employees, the public, legislature or other stakeholders before deciding to privatise the power department. There is no need to privatise a well-running public utility department.

M G Devasahayam, former DC, home secretary, Chandigarh

UT admin refused to hear us out

We tried speaking to the UT administration several times and submitted many memorandums, but they did not hold an audience with us. There are many ongoing issues that the powermen are facing, which the authorities must act on. We were within our rights to organise a strike and had informed the administration in advance about it.

Gopal Dutt Joshi, general secretary, UT Powermen Union

While organising a strike is the constitutional right of the powermen, sabotaging equipment was wrong. While most powermen had been protesting peacefully and maturely, a few troublemakers caused long power cuts in the city. All residents, especially senior citizens, had to suffer because of this and authorities must punish those found guilty.

Ashok Khanna, former member JERC

Reader of the week

UT needs special task team

The Powermen’s Union had notified the administration about the strike well in advance. However, no contingency plan was put in place. Learning from the episode, the UT administration should formulate a special task team through an outsourced agency, comprising engineers and other skilled workers. Retired professionals from core departments of the UT administration should be roped in for selecting the agency.

Sunny Dhaliwal, Chandigarh