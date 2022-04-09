Readers’ Take: Fare and square rate revision

Admn working in slipshod manner

The Chandigarh administration has been working in a slipshod manner, first a half-baked garbage collection scheme was imposed,subsequently water rates enhanced, now the fares of taxis and auto-rickshaws has been increased by 50% . Ola and Uber taxis, and autos and taxis coming from Mohali and Panchkula are not covered under these orders. A common rate should be imposed in the tricity area.Also, there is no strong mechanism to check unscrupulous auto pliers. Many auto drivers do not use meters and charge arbitrarily. Uber and Ola taxis are also minting money, charging extra for sanitising vehicles, and imposing surge pricing. A grievance redressal cell should be created by the traffic police, which should patrol the city round the clock. Phone numbers of the grievances cell should be widely circulated so that any dispute can be reported to the cops.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kidar Naith Sharma

Introduce a digitised billing system

Cab fares are increasing at a breakneck speed, making travelling very difficult for the common man. A small hike would have been justified, considering the rising fuel prices, but a rise of around 50% is not justified. Now, that the fares have increased, regulating them is of utmost importance. There should be a digitised government controlled billing system to check the money being collected by auto and cab drivers. An operational helpline should be set up for riders to register their complaints.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

Launch mobile app

The city is known for its cab services, and the rates have been revised due to increased input costs. However, the administration should also launch an application where the customers can book their cabs, and check the rates, and routes with the help of GPS. They should also be able to report grievances such as overcharging, taking the wrong route, or any kind of mishandling.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Set up fare regulatory authority

Increasing the fares of taxis and auto-rickshaws by over 50% is unjustified as they are already charging higher rates, without any authority to keep a check on them. Just two months ago,one could take an auto rickshaw from Zirakpur to Sector 15,Panchkula, for ₹10, but now they are charging ₹20 per person. Earlier, it cost ₹100 to travel from the railway station to Sector 15 Panchkula, but now commuters are charged ₹150. There should be fare regulatory authority in the tricity so that commuters are not fleeced or harassed.

Subhash Chugh

Strengthen bus service

The public is happy complaining, but never wants to be instrumental in bringing a change. The authorities are lax, while auto-rickshaw and taxies are always engrossed in exploiting the situation. The public can bring a change by ensuring that unscrupulous auto drivers are booked. Meanwhile, local buses are inadequate. The authorities should set up a good local bus service in the tricity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MPS Chadha, Mohali

In view of the steep increase in petrol and petroleum products, the Chandigarh administration has done the right thing by revising the fares of taxis and autos. However, the administration must exercise a check on drivers by installing meters and checking them, ensuring they wear a uniform with identity cards pasted on the vehicle, and random inspections should be carried out.Feasibility of imposing the revised rates should be explored, especially if cab aggregators like Uber and Ola are also coming under the ambit of the administration. In event of a violation, not only should the drivers’ licences be cancelled, but punishment should be awarded as per the Motor Vehicles Act.

SK Khosla, Chandigarh

Introduce more electric vehicles

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hike in the prices of diesel and petrol have not only directly affected the auto-rickshaw and the taxi drivers, it has hit every Indian household. With a limited public transport system, and people not open to the idea of carpool, the general public has to resign itself to the idea of hiring autos and taxis. The government should introduce more electric vehicles, reduce the fuel prices, and encourage people to carpool.

Anju Mohan, Panchkula

Govt checks needed

Many cab aggregators arbitrarily hike their prices when the demand is high, which has garnered a lot of flak from commuters. In order to keep the prices under control, regular government checks have to be implemented. In all apps there should be a provision for the commuter to offer the fare they are willing to pay. This will up the competition among aggregators. A fixed rate must be imposed so that the drivers also get their due.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akanksha Tondon, Chandigarh

Tighten noose around operators

The Chandigarh administration’s decision to raise the fares of cabs and auto-rickshaws by 50% came as a shocker for those who travel by these modes of transport on a regular basis. The steep hike has come to passengers as a bolt from the blue as the fares they have been paying post the Covid-era are already sky high. It is double whammy for passengers as they are routinely fleeced by these operators. The department concerned needs to ensure that the passengers are not put to harassed or fleeced, especially those travelling from other states.

Ramesh K Dhiman, Chandigarh

Reduce hiked fares

A 50% hike in prices is not at all justified, and a meeting should be held with auto and cab driver unions. They should be advised to follow only government approved fares and submit bills as proof during vehicle checks. Regular police checks will also help curb fleecing, and will help ensure that government approved fares are charged from customers. A 50% hike is too much and the percentage should be decreased.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ishita Nara

Make meters mandatory

A 50% hike in rates is unjustified in wake of the pandemic. Sometimes drivers fleece riders on pretext of non-working meters. The government should ensure that only taxis and autos with functional meters are allowed to operate. CCTV cameras should be installed in each taxi and auto for the protection of women. The licences of those who charge extra money or commit a crime should be cancelled. A central vigilance department should be set up to monitor the activities of auto, taxi and cab drivers. GPS sharing should also be made mandatory. Teh safety of women, senior citizens and children should be paramount. Illegal taxi and auto operators should be checked. The masses are prepared to pay more only if their safety is ensured.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Meters should be calibrated biannually

With petrol, diesel and LPG prices already touching the sky, and the MC authorities’ increasing the water tariff, the decision to hike the fares of taxis and auto-rickshaws within the city limits has come as a shock. However, taxis and auto-rickshaws keep charging customers arbitrarily. The UT government must issue strict instructions for installation and calibration of fare meters in all auto-rickshaws across the city. It should also be made mandatory for all auto-rickshaw drivers to get their fare-meters calibrated biannually from the UT transport department.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Revoke licences of repeat offenders

With the rise in fuel rates, and all-over increase in prices of commodities, fare hike for cabs and autos is justified to some extent. However, the trouble is that passengers are at the mercy of cab and auto-rickshaw drivers who fleece them, especially at odd hours.The only way to eliminate such eventualities is to install meters on all cabs and autos. A heavy penalty should be imposed on the cabs or auto-rickshaws found with out-of-order fare-meters.The drivers’ licence of the cabs or autos should be revoked if the offence is repeated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AK Sharma, Chandigarh

Enforce uniform prices

The Chandigarh administration has officially increased the fares of cabs and autos in the city, considering daily hike in petrol, diesel and CNG rates across the country. It will give some relief to the owners of such vehicles. But will the administration be able to check fleecing of end users, is the million dollar question. Except operators such as Ola or Uber, who have fixed rates, all other private taxi owners are charging arbitrarily. The auto rickshaw segment is beyond the preview. The administration has never been able to enforce the per kilometre charge. Chandigarh may be the only big city where such rates are never applicable, except in notifications or the administrations’ files. There is a ban on the registration of new diesel autos but autos from Panchkula, Zirakpur, Mohali or Kharar rule the roads. Whenever a new officer tries to enforce the rules, these auto-rickshaw drivers strike, bringing the city to its knees. The administration should give fair chances to auto drivers of the other states to ply vehicles in Chandigarh, but ensure that per kilometre rates are charged as notified by them.

Suresh Verma, Chandigarh

Strict Check required on auto and cabs

The increase in fare is justified with hike in running cost of the auto and cabs. The auto and cabs charge higher than the designated fare in the Tricity. They fleece tourists and outsiders coming from neighboring states on daily basis. This is a common practice among them and they won’t leave the same. The city needs them but at a nominal cost. Maximum complaints against cabbies are overcharging. The Administration needs to keep a strict check on them. Police personnel should be deployed at the bus stands, railway stations, and prominent markets to keep a check on the cabbies. Surprise visits should be made by the State Transport Authority on a random basis to keep the fares under control.

Sunny Dhaliwal, Chandigarh

Reduce petrol prices

The customer will bear the brunt of the 50% hike in rickshaw charges. The public transport system needs to be improved, and overhead charges and taxes must be waived. If the prices of diesel and petrol comes down, the cost of running auto-rickshaws and cabs will also come down.

Garv Bhupesh, Panchkula

Penalise overcharging auto drivers

While the price of fuel has increased, the Chandigarh administration should not forget about the lower and middle class people who do not have their own vehicle and depend on auto-rickshaws, shared cabs, and taxis to go to their workplace. Instead of hiking the fare by 50% abruptly, it should be done in phases. A helpline or complaint number should be launched so that customers can file a complaint, if they are overcharged.There should be a penalty for violators. If anyone keep violating rules even after a warning, they should be penalised. The rules should also be applicable to cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber.

Prabhjot Nagpal, Zirakpur

The administration must ensure that the public is not fleeced by auto-rickshaw and cab drivers. Their mandatory documents – their identity cards, driving licences, registration certificate, and meters should be routinely checked, and the passenger limit should be strictly followed. All traffic-rules applicable in the city should apply to them. The driver should also check the details of the passengers, namely identity cards, addresses, telephone numbers, profession and workplace carefully. In case of an accident, the driver should provide medical care immediately and inform the families of the passengers.

Usha Verma, Chandigarh

Increase transparency

The increase in fares for taxis and auto-rickshaw drivers is absolutely genuine because the price of fuel has also been increasing for a long time. However, to increase transparency, cab and auto-rickshaw operators should paste approved rate lists inside of vehicles. The authorities should check and verify all documents along with approved fare lists as a matter routine, and random inspections should be carried out. Any violation should be reported, and violators and operators should be issued a warning and the licenses of the repeat offenders should be cancelled after a fair inquiry.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Prepay taxis and autos

The Chandigarh administration took the right decision in announcing a in fare hike of over 50% for cabs and auto-rickshaws being plied in the periphery of the tricity. The cost of importing crude oil from rich countries is huge and is adding to the economic burden of the common man. The economy has been hit hard and some stringent steps are needed to stop fleecing. The culprits should be punished so that public suffering is mitigated, prepaid kiosks should be put in place at prominent locations at taxi auto stands for issuing prepaid slips to help the passengers and daily commuters. Police stations too need to be equipped with addressing grievances and resolving them on the spot, This service will be of great help, especially for women and girl students.

Kundan Lal Sharma, Mohali

Revising the rates for taxis and auto rickshaws is justified in view of rising prices of petroleum, CNG and LPG over the last eight years. There should be common rates for tricity taxis and autos to have uniformity in fairs. In fact, fares should be revised as per prevailing price index and fuel prices to safeguard interest of the common man as well as taxi and auto operators. It is a known fact that most operators have taken loans to finance their businesses. Already the coronavirus pandemic has hit the auto and taxi drivers.Now, the time is ripe to ensure fair and workable rates in view of increased fuel prices.

Col TBS Bedi, Mohali

Display rate lists

Allowing a hefty increase in fares of and auto-rickshaws has made passengers vulnerable to exploitation as the drivers already charge customers arbitrarily. Now, they will be charged over-the-top, exorbitant rates. The revised rates are never displayed on the vehicles, allowing drivers to fleece their customers. The meters are also set up by drivers unilaterally. Such a move can have the desired effect only if the reasonable rates are displayed inside the vehicle and meters are set accordingly. Uber and Ola operators have to be brought under the administrative and operative control of the UT Administration. Till then the fleecing the customers is bound to continue.

SC Luthra

Set meter rates on sliding scale

The UT administration deserves appreciation for paying attention to the fare-hike issue. When rules are enacted but not implemented in the true spirit, the private operators take undue advantage. The problem is aggravated due to its proximity to the adjoining towns of Punjab and Haryana. Rules are in place, only strict implementation and public awareness is the need of hour. Meter rates on a sliding scale is a fool-proof method to avoid fleecing.

Chander Vij