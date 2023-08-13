Run over by car, man succumbs to injuries, realtor held for murder

Police have arrested a realtor for allegedly mowing down a 50-year-old man, who succumbed to injuries after fighting for life for over 10 days, in Sudhar here.

The victim, Sewak Singh, 50, of Sudhar, had bought a banquet hall from the accused, identified as Inderjit Singh alias Jeeti of Akalgarh village. Inderjit is a realtor.

Sewak was admitted to the civil hospital here after he suffered multiple injuries and fractures. The incident was captured in the CCTVs installed outside the banquet hall.

In his statement given by the victim before his death, he said that on August 1, he along with his manager Ramandeep Singh and a friend Sarwan Singh was sitting outside Jashan Banquet Hall, which he had bought from Inderjit, when the accused came there in his car.

The accused ran over him with his vehicle. Ramandeep came to his rescue, but Inderjit hit him again while reversing the car before fleeing from the spot.

He was rushed to government hospital of Sudhar from where he was referred to civil hospital here.

Inspector Sharanjit Singh, SHO at police station Sudhar, said that Sewak in his statement had said that Inderjit had sold his banquet hall to him and his partner Pardhan Singh without the consent of his family.

On August 1, when new owners had changed the name of the banquet hall, the wife of the accused came there and created a ruckus. Sewak had accused the woman of making remarks against his caste.

The victim alleged that in the evening, the accused, who was under the influence of liquor, had hit him twice with his car with the intention of murder.

The inspector said that a case under sections 302 and 323 of the IPC has been lodged against Inderjit. The accused told police that he hit Sewak in guilt as he was forced to sell his banquet hall to him.

The locals said that Sewak was in the construction business, and he was a financier also. The accused had borrowed some money from him in the past. Failing to return the money in time, the accused had transferred the ownership of the banquet hall in the name of the victim.

Sewak’s wife is settled in Malaysia and he too had stayed in the country for some years.

SSP orders probe

After Inderjit ran over Sewak with his car, the Sudhar police had lodged a daily diary report (DDR) under section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC.

Moreover, the police did not add SC, ST Act in the matter. The police lodged an FIR after the victim had died.

Ludhiana Rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bains said that he had marked an inquiry to the deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Dakha) in the matter.