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Realtor Jarnail Bajwa denied bail in 2017 property fraud case

A Mohali court denied bail to developer Jarnail Singh Bajwa in a 2017 fraud case, citing serious allegations and ongoing investigations against him.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 08:04 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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A Mohali court has denied bail to real estate developer Jarnail Singh Bajwa in a 2017 property fraud case, citing the seriousness of allegations.

Realtor Jarnail Bajwa denied bail in 2017 property fraud case

Dismissing the bail plea, additional sessions judge TPS Randhawa observed that Bajwa allegedly cheated several people by selling plots and showrooms without obtaining necessary approvals and, in some cases, sold the same property to multiple buyers.

The case at hand was registered at the Kharar city police station in 2017 under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465/467/468 (forgery) and 471 (fraudulent or dishonest use of a forged document or electronic record as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code.

Complainants Amarjit Singh and Jagroop Singh alleged that Bajwa took over 19 lakh from them in 2011 for a plot in Sector 123, Mohali, but neither of them got possession nor was the sale deed executed. They later discovered, through RTI, that the developer did not have approval to sell the plot at the time of the agreement.

Rejecting the plea, the court held that Bajwa’s arrest was justified in light of new incriminating material and ongoing investigation. It further observed that releasing him at this stage could hamper the probe.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Realtor Jarnail Bajwa denied bail in 2017 property fraud case
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Realtor Jarnail Bajwa denied bail in 2017 property fraud case
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