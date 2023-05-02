Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Miscreants set car on fire after stealing cash

Ludhiana: Miscreants set car on fire after stealing cash

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 02, 2023 11:07 PM IST

The Jamalpur police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused on Monday on the statement of the owner of the car Sumit Kumar, 32, of Hilton Colony

Two unidentified men allegedly set the car of a realtor on fire after stealing a bag containing 1.60 lakh in Hilton Colony of Bhamian Khurd.

Two miscreants were captured in the CCTVs while stealing the cash and setting it on fire. (HT File Photo)
Two miscreants were captured in the CCTVs while stealing the cash and setting it on fire.

Kumar said that he had parked his car near his house. A neighbour informed him that his car had caught fire. He rushed outside and doused the flames. When checked, he found that the bag containing 1.60 lakh was stolen.

ASI Balvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 285 and 427 of the IPC has been lodged against unidentified accused.

cctv realtor theft
