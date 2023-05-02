Ludhiana: Miscreants set car on fire after stealing cash

Two unidentified men allegedly set the car of a realtor on fire after stealing a bag containing ₹1.60 lakh in Hilton Colony of Bhamian Khurd. Two miscreants were captured in the CCTVs while stealing the cash and setting it on fire. (HT File Photo)

The Jamalpur police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused on Monday on the statement of the owner of the car Sumit Kumar, 32, of Hilton Colony.

Two miscreants were captured in the CCTVs while stealing the cash and setting it on fire.

Kumar said that he had parked his car near his house. A neighbour informed him that his car had caught fire. He rushed outside and doused the flames. When checked, he found that the bag containing ₹1.60 lakh was stolen.

ASI Balvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 285 and 427 of the IPC has been lodged against unidentified accused.