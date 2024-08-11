 Reasi terror attack : LG hands over appointment letter to wife of slain bus driver - Hindustan Times
Reasi terror attack : LG hands over appointment letter to wife of slain bus driver

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Aug 11, 2024 07:14 AM IST

Vijay Kumar, a resident of Reasi, was driving the bus carrying pilgrims, from Shiv Khori shrine to Katra, which was attacked by the armed terrorists on June 9. J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, on Saturday, handed over the appointment letter, on compassionate ground, to Renu Sharma, wife of Vijay Kumar, who was killed in Reasi terror attack on June 9 this year, at Raj Bhawan here.

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, on Saturday, handed over the appointment letter, on compassionate ground, to Renu Sharma, wife of Vijay Kumar, who was killed in Reasi terror attack on June 9 this year, at Raj Bhawan here.

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, on Saturday, handed over the appointment letter, on compassionate ground, to Renu Sharma, wife of Vijay Kumar, who was killed in Reasi terror attack on June 9 this year, at Raj Bhawan here. (HT Photo)
J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, on Saturday, handed over the appointment letter, on compassionate ground, to Renu Sharma, wife of Vijay Kumar, who was killed in Reasi terror attack on June 9 this year, at Raj Bhawan here. (HT Photo)

Vijay Kumar, a resident of Reasi, was driving the bus carrying pilgrims, from Shiv Khori shrine to Katra, which was attacked by the armed terrorists on June 9.

The attack left nine people, including Kumar dead, and 42 others injured.

The LG assured all possible assistance and support from the J&K administration to his family.

Reasi district commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan and the family members of Kumar were also present at the Raj Bhawan.

