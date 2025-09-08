Receding Sutlej reveals damage to embankment in Garhi Fazal village

Although the water level of the Sutlej river has slightly receded, concern remains high at Garhi Fazal village as parts of the dhussi bandh embankment were found weakened and damaged on Sunday. Additionally officials confirmed that stone studs and crates have been placed at Garhi Fazal and Sasrali to protect the bund have also been impacted, raising fears of further erosion if timely repairs are not made. Villagers and workers deployed by district administration strengthening embankments in Garhi Fazal village, Ludhiana, on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Local residents and farmers have urged the district administration to take immediate steps to strengthen the bund, which is considered a critical flood protection structure in the area.

“The water level may have gone down for now, but the danger is not over,” said Surjit Singh, a local farmer. “The embankment is not strong anymore. Cracks have developed, and some parts have been washed off. If it rains again or the water level rises suddenly, the bund may not hold.”

Officials from the drainage department confirmed that stone studs placed to protect the structure have shifted due to the heavy current earlier this week. Though emergency teams were sent to assess the damage, no full repair has been carried out yet.

“The dhussi bandh in Garhi Fazal faced pressure due to the rise in Sutlej’s level last week. We observed minor damage and have informed the higher authorities. A detailed inspection is being done, and repairs with fresh stone filling and sandbags has been done by the department,” said a senior drainage department official.

SDM East, Jasleen Kaur Bhullar said, “We are already on these two points as on Sunday morning the situation of Garhi Fazal got critical but later on crates have been placed additionally to support the bands. Hundreds of labourers are also working at both the bands. Situation is under control”.

“Until proper repairs are done, we will not feel safe. This bund is the only shield between our village and floodwater,” said Baljit Kaur, a resident.

The administration has assured that necessary repair work will be taken up on priority to ensure the embankment is restored before any further rainfall.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain on Sunday inspected the ongoing strengthening work at Dhusi Bandh in Garhi Fazil, near Mattewara, to ensure robust flood prevention measures.

Accompanied by assistant commissioner Dr Pragati Rani, SDM Jasleen Kaur Bhullar, and other officials, Jain reviewed the efforts to fortify the embankment. Multiple teams from the district administration, in collaboration with local villagers, are actively installing flood relief columns to create a sturdy physical barrier against river waters.

DC Jain reported that the administration promptly responded to information of river water impacting the stone studs. “Our team, with the invaluable support of villagers, swiftly controlled the situation,” he said, expressing gratitude for the community’s cooperation.