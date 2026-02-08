Chandigarh, A spate of murders, including of an A leader, within the first few weeks of this year, has again put the "worsening" law and order situation of Punjab in the spotlight with opposition parties going ballistic against the A government over "failing" to check killings "at will" and extortion threats. Recent murders put Punjab's law and order situation in spotlight again, opposition targets Mann govt

Concerned over the prevailing law and order situation, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, in his latest remark, stated that the fear of law among criminals appears to be missing.

Though the police claimed that everything is under control, a former state's DGP was of the view that greater attention is needed on the part of the administrative agencies to contain criminal activities in the state.

Since January, six high-profile murders have taken place in the state, underlining the state of public security.

Latest among them was the murder of A leader Lucky Oberoi in Jalandhar and a 62-year-old woman, the wife of a retired assistant sub-inspector, in Hoshiarpur.

In the brazen daylight murder, Oberoi was shot by an unidentified assailant outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar's Model Town on Friday, shortly after he stepped out of the shrine after paying obeisance.

Gangster Joga Pholriwal claimed responsibility for the murder and claimed that the A leader was killed due to personal enmity over a dispute regarding the presidency of a college.

Following this murder, the opposition party leaders questioned if even ruling party leaders are not safe, then what hope remains for ordinary citizens.

On Saturday, 62-year-old Rachna Devi was shot dead by an unidentified motorcycle-borne assailant in Mehandwani Gujran village in Hoshiarpur when she was returning home after paying obeisance at a nearby religious place.

On January 28, the murder of Gurwinder Singh, one of the accused in the 2020 murder of a cousin of gangster Goldy Brar, sent shockwaves when he was shot dead by two unidentified assailants near the senior superintendent of police's office in Mohali.

The killing right outside the office of the district police chief also gave enough ammunition to opposition parties to target the A government.

Prior to that, A Sarpanch Jharmal Singh of Valthoa village in Tarn Taran was shot dead on January 4 at a wedding at point-blank range. The CCTV footage showed two shooters walking into the wedding venue, and one of them pulling out a gun and firing at Singh's head before fleeing the spot.

Head Constable Amandeep Singh was stabbed to death in Patiala by a group of people on January 25 while Ranbir Singh, a chemist, was shot dead by two assailants in Gurdaspur on January 28.

However, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Sunday said that the state's crime rate is lower than that of other states and cited figures in this regard. He said the national average of crime rate per lakh population is 450, while Punjab's crime rate is 227. He further said the crime rate in neighbouring Haryana was 739, whereas in the national capital Delhi, it is 1,602.

As far as violent crimes are concerned, Yadav said the national average is 31.2 per lakh population. It is 20 in Punjab, 48.6 in Haryana and 51.5 in Delhi, said the DGP as he shared data.

Crimes with personal motives cannot always be prevented in any country. They can be prevented with preventive measures, he said.

In the last three years, the state saw 92 shooting incidents linked to organised crime, of which 84 cases were worked out. A total of 216 shooters were involved, and out of them, 160 were arrested, and 56 were at large, he said.

Police had previously stated that the state saw substantial reductions across major crime heads in 2025 in comparison to corresponding figures of 2024, with murders decreasing by 8.7 per cent , kidnappings and abductions by 10.6 per cent , snatching by 19.6 per cent , and thefts by 34.3 per cent .

The Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force busted over 400 gangster and criminal modules after arresting 992 such elements, and recovered 620 weapons in 2025.

Though gangsters operating from foreign soil and inside jails pose a serious challenge for the Punjab Police, cops have claimed that 80 per cent extortion threats are made by local criminals with no links to gangs.

Besides, continuous smuggling of arms, ammunition and narcotics from across the border is also a challenge for the security agencies.

Former Director General of Police of Punjab and Maharashtra, Sarabdeep Singh Virk, on Sunday stressed that more attention towards the law and order situation is required, given the frequency with which murders are taking place.

"The way murders are taking place and law and order violations are taking place, it needs greater care and attention on the part of the government and the administrative agencies.

"The situation needs to be controlled...It is not that the government might not be trying, but more care and attention is required. The kind of disorder taking place needs to be controlled," said Virk, who had remained at the forefront in the fight against militancy in Punjab.

"Activate the intelligence, police patrolling, checkpoints, and you have to bring the situation under effective control. It is not impossible; they are probably . They need to put in more effort," said Virk, a Padma Shri awardee.

Governor Kataria, on Saturday, while replying to a question on the Opposition raising questions over the law and order situation in Punjab, said, "Whether the Opposition says it or not, there is a feeling among common people that the fear of law, which should exist in the minds of criminals, seems to be missing."

Shiromani Akali Dal senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema said there is a "total collapse" of the law and order situation under the A regime in Punjab.

"Everybody, be it a businessman or trader, is feeling unsafe. There is a jungle raj, and the government is not visible anywhere," he said, as he targeted the Bhagwant Mann government over the law and order situation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.