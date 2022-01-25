Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Record arrival this time, Makora Pattan in Punjab's Gurdaspur emerges as new destination for winged visitors
Record arrival this time, Makora Pattan in Punjab’s Gurdaspur emerges as new destination for winged visitors

Mokora Pattan is just 7km from Keshopur Chhamb, one of Asia’s biggest wetlands and a famous bird sanctuary that gets thousands of winged guests from Central Asia, Siberia in winters
Migratory birds at Makora Pattan in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district.
Published on Jan 25, 2022 01:04 AM IST
BySurjit Singh, Amritsar

Migratory birds seem to have made Makora Pattan in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district their new destination during the winter season if the number of arrivals this time is of any indication.

Mokora Pattan is just 7km from the Keshopur Chhamb, one of Asia’s biggest wetlands and a famous bird sanctuary that gets thousands of winged guests from Central Asia and Siberia during winters every year.

Interestingly, this is for the first time that the Punjab forest and wildlife department teams have recorded birds in such a large number at Makora Pattan. The footfall of birds was so low earlier that the department never bothered to count them.

As per the census conducted by the department, 2588 migratory birds have been spotted so far at the wetland situated along the India-Pakistan border.

Divisional forest officer, wildlife, (Pathankot) Rajesh Mahajan said, “2,535 bar headed geese, 20 great cormorants, 4 brown headed gull, 2 eagle owl, 4 river tern, 13 ruddy shelduck and 10 spot biled duck have been seen.”

Claiming that the number may increase in the final survey, he said, “We were surprised to notice such an arrival. It seems that the birds made it their habitat after finding its atmosphere suitable.”

“We have deployed a team so to protect the birds. It will sensitise the local people about the need not to disturb them as they do not damage crops. We will ensure this footfall remains consistent in future,” he added.

Surjit Singh

Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran. ...view detail

