In three weeks, record 3 lakh pilgrims visited Amarnath shrine

As the Amarnath Yatra has entered in its 22nd day on Saturday, a record number over 3 lakh pilgrims visited Amarnath cave shrine this year and officials are hopeful, the number of visitors will cross half a million-mark next month. (ANI File Photo)

On Saturday J&K LG Manoj Sinha visited Chandanwari Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam and interacted with yatris and other officials.

“Visited Chandanwari and interacted with pilgrims, sanitation workers, service providers and took stock of the arrangements. During my visit today to Nunwan Base Camp, interacted with pilgrims, reviewed arrangements for queue management. Discussed measures taken for comfortable stay, food, healthcare, connectivity, sanitation, water, and other facilities for Yatris in case of bad weather,” Manoj Sinha said in a tweet.

He also praised different agencies and forces for the smooth conduct of Amarnath yatra. “I am extremely proud of the entire team, shrine board, JKP, CAPFs, Army, BRO, NDRF, SDRF, mountain rescue teams, services providers, citizens for commendable work & ensuring smooth conduct of yatra. Through our solidarity, resolve and preparation, we’ll overcome any future challenges,” Sinha said in another tweet.

Officials said that due to the improvement in infrastructure and allied services by government, Amarnath Yatra registered over 3 lakh record breaking number of pilgrims who visited holy cave just within twenty-one days which is comparatively much higher than the previous year number at the same time.

“With the addition of 13,797 yatris who performed darshans today the cumulative total stands now at 3,07,354. The figures are testimony to the fact that government has developed physical infrastructure of electricity, health, roads, sanitation and treks besides ensured transportation services from road transport, helipad service and Pony services,” said J&K government spokesman while giving details about the yatra.

The spokesman said to keep strict vigil on the nitty gritty of yatra for smooth and peaceful conduct, the government established Integrated Command and Control Centre which is integrated with RFID. “This data based science helps in effective crowd control management, traceability, avoidance of traffic jams and management besides coordination among all stake holders on a real time basis.”

Last year 3.65 lakh yatris had visited the shrine and officials are hopeful this year it will cross half a million mark in coming days.