Amarnath Yatra concludes, over 4 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at cave shrine

The 62-day annual Amarnath Yatra concluded on Thursday with around 4.5 lakh pilgrims praying at the cave shrine in South Kashmir Himalayas this year.

Last year, 3,65,000 Amarnath pilgrims had visited the holy shrine, the highest since 2016. (ANI)

The mace reached the Amarnath cave shrine on Thursday after starting its journey from Dashnami Akhara in Srinagar. Officials said that the last batch of pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine on August 23 and pilgrimage was suspended after it because of declining numbers and the need to repair the tracks in the Himalayas.

“The pilgrimage witnessed more footfall this year as compared to the last few years,” an official said.

The pilgrimage to the shrine at a height of 3,880 metre commenced on July 1 simultaneously on the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

While Pahalgam is the longer but easier route, Baltal route’s steepness makes it difficult, despite it being shorter.

Officials said that the yatra remained peaceful and incident-free.

Officials said that 48 people, including pilgrims and service providers, died during the yatra and 62 suffered injuries. The deaths were due to weather-related incidents or natural causes, they added.

Police, CRPF and SSB personnel looked after internal security of the yatra and highway, army’s Rashtriya Rifles were conducting area dominations in the forests and villages on the yatra’s route. ITBP was deployed for their swiftness in responding to natural calamities at such heights.