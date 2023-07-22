Chandigarh: At 38°C, Friday was warmest July day since 2021

With clear skies and sunny weather, the city’s maximum temperature climbed from 36.9°C on Thursday to 38°C on Friday, making it the hottest July day since 2021.

Girls taking cover umbrellas amid the searing heat in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The day temperature had gone higher than 38°C only on July 2, 2021, when it was 40.8°C, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

But with a Western Disturbance active in the region, that may bring moderate to heavy rain in the city over the weekend, the temperature is likely to drop now.

At 38°C, the maximum temperature was 4.2 degrees above normal and higher than 37.1°C on July 17 and July 20 in 2022, the hottest days in the month last year.

It is also the highest that the day temperature has gone since June 20 when it was 38.4°C.

IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in the city for Saturday and Sunday, while chances of rain will also continue on Monday. Because of the rain, the day temperature is likely to fall by 5-6°C in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature dipped slightly from 28.6°C on Thursday to 28.4°C on Friday, two degrees below normal.

