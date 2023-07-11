Bhakra, Pong dams get heavy water inflow

With rains continuously lashing Himachal Pradesh, the two dams— Bhakra and Pong— received the highest-ever inflows, officials said on Monday.

The water level in the Gobind Sagar reservoir of the Bhakra Dam reached 1,615 feet, which is almost 48 feet higher than last year when it was 1567 feet on the corresponding day.

Unprecedentedly, the Gobind Sagar reservoir saw a massive increase of 8 feet in the last 24 hours, as it saw an inflow of 1.34414 lakh cusecs of water. Last year water inflow was 49,000 causes in a similar period, officials, who did not wish to be named, said.

Overall in the last three days, the Bhakra level has increased by almost 16 feet. Bhakra has a filling capacity of up to 1680 feet.

Similarly, the Pong dam saw the highest-ever inflow of water at 2.58 lakh cusec, raising its level to 1351 feet. It’s almost 49 feet higher than last year for the corresponding day. However, it is still short of the 1385 feet limit of full capacity.

In the last 24 hours, the water level in Pong has seen a massive increase of 13 feet. The water level in the Ranjit Sagar Dam is 1706 feet, while its filling capacity is 1732 feet.

“While Bhakra still can still hold more water, Pong Dam will have to open its gates if it receives more water in coming days after rains in its catchment areas,” said an official on the condition of anonymity.

However, the rivulets which are not feeding these dams, primarily Ghaggar and Markanday, Tangri are causing havoc in the plains, particularly in Rupnagar, Patiala, Mohali and Fatehgarh Sahib.

