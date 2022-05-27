Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Recovered AK-47 magazine is of Nishan Singh’s gun: Mohali police
chandigarh news

Recovered AK-47 magazine is of Nishan Singh’s gun: Mohali police

Canada-based, Punjab-origin gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, was identified as the key conspirator in the May 9 attack, while his associate, Nishan, had arranged the RPG and AK-47 gun for the attackers.
On Wednesday, the crime investigative agency had arrested Lovejeet Singh, alias Love, 20, Akashdeep Singh, 21, Paramvir Singh, 19, Sunil Kumar, alias Bacchi, 22, and Gurjant Singh, 20, all associates of Landa. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on May 27, 2022 03:19 AM IST
ByHillary Victor, Mohali

Further interrogation of gangster Lakhbir Singh’s five associates, who were arrested on Wednesday, has revealed that the AK-47 magazine recovered from them is of the rifle recovered from Nishan Singh, arrested earlier in May for giving logistics support for the RPG attack at Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali.

Canada-based, Punjab-origin gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, was identified as the key conspirator in the May 9 attack, while his associate, Nishan, had arranged the RPG and AK-47 gun for the attackers.

On Wednesday, the crime investigative agency (CIA) had arrested Lovejeet Singh, alias Love, 20, Akashdeep Singh, 21, Paramvir Singh, 19, Sunil Kumar, alias Bacchi, 22, and Gurjant Singh, 20, all associates of Landa.

“After planning the RPG attack, Landa provided weapons to his five aides to rob a Kharar bank at gunpoint and later carry out killings in Punjab, but we arrested them and foiled their plans,” Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni had said.

According to police, Nishan and Lovejeet knew each other and worked for Landa, a close associate of Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, who operates from Pakistan.

RELATED STORIES

Sources said Lovejeet and his four aides were arrested following Nishan’s disclosure during his interrogation by Mohali police.

Out of the five, Mohali police have taken two to Tarn Taran and three to Uttar Pradesh for more recoveries of weapons.

Probing into the May 9 attack, Mohali police have so far nabbed a total of 11 gangsters and continue to chase the three main accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Hillary Victor

Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP