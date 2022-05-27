Recovered AK-47 magazine is of Nishan Singh’s gun: Mohali police

Further interrogation of gangster Lakhbir Singh’s five associates, who were arrested on Wednesday, has revealed that the AK-47 magazine recovered from them is of the rifle recovered from Nishan Singh, arrested earlier in May for giving logistics support for the RPG attack at Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali.

Canada-based, Punjab-origin gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, was identified as the key conspirator in the May 9 attack, while his associate, Nishan, had arranged the RPG and AK-47 gun for the attackers.

On Wednesday, the crime investigative agency (CIA) had arrested Lovejeet Singh, alias Love, 20, Akashdeep Singh, 21, Paramvir Singh, 19, Sunil Kumar, alias Bacchi, 22, and Gurjant Singh, 20, all associates of Landa.

“After planning the RPG attack, Landa provided weapons to his five aides to rob a Kharar bank at gunpoint and later carry out killings in Punjab, but we arrested them and foiled their plans,” Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni had said.

According to police, Nishan and Lovejeet knew each other and worked for Landa, a close associate of Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, who operates from Pakistan.

Sources said Lovejeet and his four aides were arrested following Nishan’s disclosure during his interrogation by Mohali police.

Out of the five, Mohali police have taken two to Tarn Taran and three to Uttar Pradesh for more recoveries of weapons.

Probing into the May 9 attack, Mohali police have so far nabbed a total of 11 gangsters and continue to chase the three main accused.

