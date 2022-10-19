Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Recovering addict found dead in Ludhiana, drug overdose suspected

Published on Oct 19, 2022 03:13 PM IST

The victim, a recovering addict, worked at a drug de-addiction centre in Ludhiana; it is suspected that he died of a drug overdose

A 27-year-old man was found dead in a vacant plot in Kabir Nagar area of Shimlapuri. (Representational Image/HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 27-year-old man was found dead in a vacant plot in Kabir Nagar area of Shimlapuri on Wednesday morning.

The victim, Aman, a recovering addict, worked at a drug de-addiction centre. It is suspected that he died of a drug overdose.

Station house officer (SHO) Parmod Kumar said, “While there were no visible signs of injury on the body, froth was coating the victim’s mouth. The body has been sent for postmortem examination.”

The victim’s bike, which was found on the site, has been impounded. His mother said Aman left home at 4.30 pm. Cops are scanning his phone and speaking to his friends to find out whether he was in touch with a drug addict, and who was the last person to speak to him.

Aman’s father works at a cycle manufacturing unit, while his brother is a veterinary inspector.

