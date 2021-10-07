Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Recovery of 33 crore from Panipat defaulters remains a challenge for health department
chandigarh news

Recovery of 33 crore from Panipat defaulters remains a challenge for health department

According to information provided by the public health and engineering departments, of total 49,456 valid connection holders of Panipat city, 35,275 are defaulters and owe <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29.28 crore for dirking water and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.97 crore for sewerage maintenance. (Shutterstock)
According to information provided by the public health and engineering departments, of total 49,456 valid connection holders of Panipat city, 35,275 are defaulters and owe 29.28 crore for dirking water and 3.97 crore for sewerage maintenance. (Shutterstock)
Updated on Oct 07, 2021 01:27 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Karnal

The Haryana public health and engineering departments was unable to recover around 33 crore from the defaulters of Panipat district.

As per information provided by the department in reply to an application filed under the Right to Information Act by Panipat-based activist Vaibhav, the PHED owes 33 crore from drinking water and sewerage bill defaulters of Panipat.

According to information provided by the public health and engineering departments, of total 49,456 valid connection holders of Panipat city, 35,275 are defaulters and owe 29.28 crore for dirking water and 3.97 crore for sewerage maintenance.

The activist said the department has claimed that there was not even a single illegal connection of drinking water in the city, but the reply revealed that 56 illegal and 155 legal water connections were disconnected in the past five years.

Around 4.44 core drinking water and sewage maintenance were due with only 249 defaulters of Samalkha sub-division in district.

PHED Panipat executive engineer Rajesh Kaushik said the notices are being served to the defaulters and the recovery was slowed down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out