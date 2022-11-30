Recruitment of I-T assistants: Any selection made would be subject to disposal of pleas, says HC

The Punjab and Haryana high court has made it clear that any recruitment for the posts of information technology assistants (software) in the Punjab Police would be subject to final disposal of the dispute before the high court.

The high court bench of justice Jaishree Thakur while acting on a plea from Harshpreet Singh and others also said that in case appointments are to be offered, there would be a special mention in the appointment letter regarding the order so passed by the high court.

In the plea, it was alleged that the petitioners were discriminated against as persons with lower merit were selected. The plea sought quashing of provisional list prepared for appointments stating that their names do not reflect in the same in spite of them being higher in the merit than many selected candidates.

They had also alleged that seats were not reserved as per the norms for different categories. The 214 posts were advertised on August 17, 2021.

Observing that there appeared mistakes in compiling the merit list, the court said these mistakes need to be looked into at the highest level. Hence, has summoned additional director general of police (community affairs) for the hearing on the adjourned date on December 5.