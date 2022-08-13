Recruitment scam: Punjab government going slow against officials under scanner
The Punjab government is going slow against officials under scanner for their alleged role in the recruitment scam in technical education department.
The vigilance bureau had sought prior approval from the government in January last year to register a case of corruption against the officials of the department, but the government is yet to give its nod. The bureau in its investigation found that the jobs were given on fake documents, ignoring reservation rules and in a biased manner. Even some people get jobs without applying and appearing in written exams. Besides, the record sought by the bureau was also altered and tampered. A copy of the report is with HT.
Probe on vigilance’s detailed report given to IAS
Interestingly, instead of granting approval or denying it, the government, on May 5, 2021, had further given the inquiry to Raji P Shrivastava, an IAS officer, to probe the allegations brought up by the vigilance in the detailed inquiry report. She was directed to submit the report within 45 days. However, she is yet to complete the investigation. Vigilance had registered the inquiry on December 21, 2017, after it received complaints pertaining to irregularities in recruitment for 216 posts of craft instructors and 33 posts of senior assistants. The posts were advertised in March, 2013.
Positions misused
According to the vigilance report, additional director, a former deputy director and superintendent had managed and controlled the entire recruitment process.
The report reveals that the additional director had allegedly issued approval of three scrutiny committees on her own and without getting approval from the director of the department. The additional director also chaired the selection committee while it should have been done by the director. Besides, the additional director and other concerned officials had issued various orders related to the recruitment process without approval of the director. The bureau also found tampering of records and signature and the forensic lab’s results have verified it.
Ignorance of reservation rules
The report highlighted that the technical education department has been carrying out recruitment with adhering reservation rules since 2001. During the inquiry vigilance found that the roster register was not maintained after 2001. Roster register is also called reservation register which ensures implementation of quota given to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes.
Eligible ignored, ineligible acknowledged
The report points out that the eligible candidates were ignored and ineligible recruited at their places. There are 20 such eligible candidates, who were on top on merit and eligible for the job but they never received joining letters while 4 candidates were given remarks of ‘ineligible candidates’ but they got jobs. 26 candidates were recruited whose documents were not verified. Experience certificates to 22 employees were found fake during the probe.
Not applied but gave ₹6 lakh for recruitment
The report stated that a female candidate, a resident of Dhanas village, never applied for the job but her husband had taken a loan of ₹6 lakh from a bank and gave this amount to a middleman. And his wife got appointed. Later she was sacked. Vigilance said that her husband has accepted that he had paid bribe for this purpose.
Additional director Daljit Kaur had denied the allegations. “There is nothing like that. No scam in the recruitment took place in the investigation. Besides, the matter is under investigation. The government had appointed an investigation officer for the investigation. Therefore, speak to those concerned officers. DSP Tejinderpal Singh, deployed at economic offences wing of vigilance, said, “We had sent the report but yet to get the approval. The investigation is pending and we will take further action as per the law, after getting the prior approval.” When contacted Raji P Shrivastava, said, “The investigation is in progress.” But she refused to share any details.
