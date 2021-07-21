Red alert in five Himachal districts

A red alert was issued for five districts of Himachal Pradesh and a yellow warning for the remaining seven on Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department predicted heavy rainfall and flooding in the hill state.

The red alert has been issued for Mandi, Shimla, Kangra, Kullu and Chamba till noon on Wednesday. Shimla meteorological centre director Surender Paul said there is a possibility of landslides or trees getting uprooted due to incessant and intense rainfall. Locals and tourists have been asked not to venture near the riverbanks as the river levels may rise.

The state has been witnessing torrential rains since Monday night, which has caused multiple landslides across the state. Traffic movement has been disrupted on at least 200 roads due to landslides. Nurpur in Kangra received 131mm rain, the highest in the state, while Dalhousie and Naduan received 77mm rainfall each. Kangra witnessed 69mm rainfall, Dehra Gopipur 63mm, Dharamshala 60mm, Nahan 43mm, Kahu 41 mm and Ghamroor and Guler 37mm each. Similarly, Mandi and Kufri received 36mm rainfall each, Dharampur and Nagrota Surian 35 mm each and Kadrala 33mm. The state capital, Shimla, recorded 25mm rain and Manali received 19mm precipitation .

Exercise caution: HP Police to tourists

In light of the heavy precipitation in the state, director general of police Sanjay Kundu said urged tourists to exercise caution.

“The state witnesses an increase in landslides, flash floods and cloud bursts in monsoon, which may block national highways, as well as other roads. It may also cause loss to life and property,” he said.

“This problem may get aggravated during the apple season. Thousands of tourist vehicles, trucks and pickups and others vehicles enter Himachal Pradesh from other states, which may be vulnerable to natural calamities/disaster,” he said.

In case of emergency people may call 112.

Meanwhile, Kangra deputy commissioner Dr Nipun Jindal said the district had suffered losses adding up to approximately ₹60 crore over the last week due to rainfall.

He said relief work was underway in the affected areas. Jindal said floodwater entered several houses in Sansarpur Pekh village of Jaswan Tehsil. The floodwater also damaged paddy and maize crops in the village.

Only emergency vehicles will be allowed to ply in Chamba in light of the red alert.

37-year-old man swept away in nullah, dies

A 37-year-old man died after being swept away in a gushing nullah in Bhatka village of Kopra panchayat in Nurpur subdivisioin of Kangra district. The victim was identified as Kamal Kumar.

Kangra SP Vimukt Ranjan said the victim had been missing since July 18. The family had organised a search after the man failed to return from work.

