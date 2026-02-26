Red Fort blast case: NIA arrests two more terror operatives

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended two more terror operatives allegedly involved in the Delhi Red Fort area bomb blast conspiracy, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 11, officials said on Wednesday. Police personnel stand beside charred vehicles at the blast site near the Red Fort in November. (File photo.) (AFP)

The duo, identified as Zameer Ahmad Ahangar of Ganderbal (J&K) and Tufail Ahmad Bhat of Srinagar (J&K), were formally arrested by NIA for their active involvement in the conspiracy related to the Delhi blast, a statement issued by NIA read.

The duo had supplied the weapons to the prime accused in the Delhi blast case, investigations by NIA have revealed.

Eleven persons were killed and several injured in the blast that shook the national capital on November 10, 2025. The prime accused, Umer Un Nabi, was also killed in the deadly explosion.

NIA, which has been investigating the case with the aim of unveiling the complete conspiracy behind the dastardly terror act, found Zameer Ahmad and Tufail Ahmad to be active over ground workers (OGWs) of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) terror outfit.

NIA spokesman said that Investigations which has been working in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police and other agencies, have further revealed that Zameer and Tufail were involved in the blast conspiracy, and were also a part of various other terror conspiracies. “The duo were engaged in the collection of arms and ammunition, intended for use against the Indian State,” the spokesperson said.

NIA said as per the findings of the national counter-terror agency, the Delhi blast conspiracy was masterminded by Umer, along with other accused - Muzammil Ganai, Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan, Adeel Ahmed Rather, as well as five others who had provided shelter and logistical support to the main conspirators. These nine men were arrested earlier from various locations in J&K and Haryana.