Reduction in accidents involving Haryana roadways buses: Khattar

: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that accidents involving buses of the state roadways have come down, while the per kilometre receipt of the roadways has increased.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While inaugurating the bus stand at NIT Faridabad, the chief minister said now the bus stands in Haryana will be called ‘bus ports’. He said new bus ports will be built in Ballabhgarh, Sonepat, Karnal and two in Gurugram district on PPP mode.

The chief minister said the number of accidents involving buses of Haryana roadways has decreased from 284 in 2016-17 to 79 in 2021-22.

Khattar said while curbing the road accidents, the roadways have increased the per kilometre profit.

“The fuel efficiency of Haryana roadways has increased from 4.75 km per litre of diesel in 2016-17 to 4.87 km per litre in 2021-22, while the receipt per km has improved from ₹ 27.49 in 2016-17 to ₹ 38.56 in 2021-22,” Khattar said, announcing that the newly constructed bus port will be known as Dr Mangal Sen bus port, NIT Faridabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Transport minister Mool Chand Sharma said apart from an air-conditioned gallery constructed for the passengers with comfortable chairs, the bus port will have facilities like cold water and cloakroom.

He said the bus port will be under CCTV camera surveillance. Apart from this, arrangements have also been made to park about 1,000 vehicles of the passengers in the basement.