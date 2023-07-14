Receding water level brings respite in Punjab’s Ferozepur, Fazilka

The prevailing dry weather and reduction of water discharge from the Harike and Hussainiwala Headworks has brought respite to inhabitants of Ferozepur and Fazilka districts. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visits flood-affected areas in Ferozepur on Friday. (HT Photo)

Over the past few days, thousands of acres of land had been submerged due to the heavy water discharge from the Harike Headworks. However, with the decision of the Bhakra Beas Management Board to halt further water release downstream and no rainfall in the region, the floodwaters started receding on Friday.

According to official data, the water discharge from the Harike Headworks was reduced to 46,000 cusecs in the afternoon, while at the Hussainiwala Headworks, it was 199,872 cusecs compared to Thursday’s 90,390 cusecs at Harike and 70,827 cusecs at Hussainiwala. “Although no loss of life was reported due to the flooding, significant damage to crops, including paddy and vegetables, has been reported. The post-flood challenges for the administration include the risk of epidemics, diseases among livestock, evaluating agricultural losses, and assessing damages to properties,“ quoted an official pleading anonymity.

Meanwhile, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann continued his tour of flood-affected areas on Friday and announced that the state government will compensate individuals for their losses. During his visit to Nihala Lavera village to oversee flood relief operations, the chief minister stated that a special assessment (girdawari) will be conducted to determine the extent of losses in crops, houses, and other areas due to the heavy rainfall. Detailed instructions have been given to the deputy commissioners to carry out the assessment promptly in rain-affected areas, giving priority to damage caused to crops, houses, animals, and other crucial aspects.

Special attention is being given to ensuring relief in the worst-affected areas to alleviate any problems faced by the people, added Mann. He highlighted the priority given to rescue and relief work in the severely affected regions, emphasising the safety of all dams in the state, with water levels below the danger mark. While acknowledging the destruction of paddy crops in many fields due to heavy water flow, the CM assured farmers that the state government will soon provide them with free saplings of high-yielding paddy varieties. He mentioned that instructions have already been given to institutions such as Punjab Agriculture University, PUNSEED, and the agriculture department to plant these saplings.