Reeling under staff crunch, Ludhiana police depts to send 296 cops to Road Safety Force

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav has ordered the deputation of 1,596 personnel to the newly formed Road Safety Force (Sadak Suraksha Force) in the first phase, with 296 cops to be drawn from district police departments already facing staff shortage in the state.

The Road Safety Force was established to address the high fatality rate in road accidents.

The orders, issued by the DGP, were received by the Police Commissionerate Ludhiana on Friday. According to the orders, in the first phase 1,596 personnel will be deputed in the force. The department has recruited 1,012 men, 288 women, while 296 police personnel will be shifted in the force from the respective districts.

A maximum of 31 police personnel will be shifted to Sadak Suraksha Force from Ludhiana Police commissionerate followed by Fazilka (31), Pathankot (29) and Batala (26).

According to the project, initially 144 vehicles will be added, of which 116 will be Isuzu vehicles which will be deployed every 30 kilometres and 28 will be SUVs that will be equipped with speed radars.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann had said that the vehicles will also have a complete medical kit for providing emergency treatment to any person in need. A total of 5,000 personnel will be deputed in the force.

The force will be equipped with ambulances and recovery vans. They will remove broken vehicles from roads.

According to a senior police official, a total of 3,000 police personnel are deputed in the city. They are already facing a staff crunch and transfer of police personnel in the road safety force will affect the working of police.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav reviewed the launching of the Road Safety Force (Sadak Suraksha Force) on August 1 in Ludhiana.

According to the officials, on an average 17 people lost their lives in road accidents daily in Punjab. The force will be entrusted with the task of checking rash driving, streamlining vehicular movement on roads to check accidents, adding that it will reduce the burden on police personnel deployed in police stations. The force would have rights to issue challans also.

