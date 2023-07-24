Chandigarh: 40 Model Jail inmates get a purpose, ready 5,000 uniforms for anganwadi kids

With their reformation in mind, the UT administration has engaged inmates of Model Jail, Sector 51, some of whom are serving sentences for heinous crimes, in stitching uniforms for anganwadi children.

The quality of stitching and materials used is of high standard, with quality denim cloth utilised for knickers/dividers and pants. (HT Photo)

A group of 40 inmates have received training in stitching and successfully produced 5,000 uniforms in a month.

The UT department of social welfare, women and child development has undertaken an initiative to provide summer and winter uniforms for the beneficiaries of anganwadi centres, comprising boys and girls aged three to six years for the fiscal year 2023-24. The effort is being carried out in collaboration with Model Jail.

Department director Palika Arora said they partnered with the jail authorities for the uniform sewing project after receiving directions from the Union ministry of women and child development.

The department has already received a supply of summer uniforms in the respective Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) projects, and winter uniforms are expected to arrive shortly. The quality of stitching and materials used is of high standard, with quality denim cloth utilised for knickers/dividers and pants.

Arora, who also holds the charge of additional inspector general of prisons, pointed out that some of the inmates involved in this initiative were accused of murder and rape.

“Apart from a positive impact on their lives, the endeavour has provided inmates with a sense of purpose and valuable skills. The inmates receive a wage of ₹150 per day for their work,” she added.

In February 2019, Model Jail had established its first exclusive outlet called “Srijan” in Sector 22, where all products made by the inmates are sold. The inmates produce a variety of items in the jail, ranging from furniture to food products, including recently added millet-based products. Orders can be placed through the jail website, and the food items prepared by the prisoners are delivered to the doorstep by jail staff.

The store offers sweet dishes prepared by the inmates in the jail’s kitchen, such as ladoo, balushahi, besan barfi, gulab jamun, along with moong dal namkeen, sandwiches and cakes.Additionally, the store showcases a variety of wooden chairs, baby chairs, cabinets, wooden flag stands, insignia and candles made by the jail inmates.

