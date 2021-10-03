Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Refusing Shradh food lands Ludhiana man in hospital with stab wounds
chandigarh news

Refusing Shradh food lands Ludhiana man in hospital with stab wounds

Published on Oct 03, 2021 03:18 AM IST
The accused, who resides in Ludhiana, had got the Shradh food from a langar. The knife he used to stab the victim has been recovered. (Representative Image/HT File)
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

An inebriated truck driver stabbed a 29-year-old twice for refusing to have ‘Shradh food’ at Chander Nagar on Friday.

The accused, Jaswant Singh, 50, of Mohalla Chandar Nagar, has been booked for attempt to murder as the victim, Aneesh Kumar, remains in a critical condition at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

The victim’s father Ashwani Kumar Sharma, 60, said Aneesh was at the cycle repair shop of their distant relative, Raju, when the accused turned up there with a packet of food, which he said he had brought from a langar, and insisted that the two men have it.

“When Aneesh refused and asked Jaswant to not force him to have the food, the accused started abusing him and then stabbed him twice – near his shoulder and in the stomach – before fleeing,” the complainant said.

Aneesh was rushed to the civil hospital, from where doctors referred him to Rajendra Hospital, Patiala. Finally, he was admitted to DMCH.

Assistant sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh said an FIR had been registered under Sections 307 (intention to kill) , 323 ( voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causes hurt ), 341 ( wrongful restraint) and 506 ( criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at the Haibowal police station.

RELATED STORIES

The accused was arrested on Friday and produced before the court on Saturday. The court remanded the accused to one-day police custody. The knife use to commit the crime has been recovered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Implementation of 7th Pay Commission: PUTA to continue protest on PU campus

Vehicle lifters using press, police tags on stolen vehicles busted in Ludhiana

All is well with Punjab Congress, claims OP Soni

Jalandhar man held for drug peddling, 35g heroin seized
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP