Regional buzz | No permission for religious event riles MLA Raman Arora

Days after the state government restored his security, Jalandhar AAP MLA Raman Arora publicly announced that he was surrendering his cover. Arora, who is out on bail in a corruption and extortion case, was perturbed over the district police denying permission for a religious event, Balaji ki Chowki, in Jalandhar. “I don’t need any sort of protection from the police which is creating hurdles for a religious function,” he posted on social media. However, after the matter was resolved, Arora, a known bhajan singer, was seen dancing and singing at the event.

Jalandhar AAP MLA Raman Arora (HT)

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Jumping the gun, Randhawa style

Politicians are so eager to react that they forget to check basic facts sometimes. When the Election Commission on Thursday announced the Special Intensive Revision exercise in 19 states and UTs, including Punjab, Congress MP Sukhjinder Randhawa quickly questioned the move to hold the exercise before next year’s assembly elections. Taking to X, he asked: “When elections in UP and Punjab are almost at the same time, then why is this process only in Punjab?” There was one problem: UP had already completed SIR with the publication of the final electoral roll last month.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

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{{^usCountry}} Rakhra’s AAP entry vexes Jouramajra supporters {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rakhra’s AAP entry vexes Jouramajra supporters {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Former Akali minister Surjit Singh Rakhra’s induction into the AAP has triggered discontent among party workers and supporters of Samana MLA Chetan Singh Jouramajra who fear a shift in political influence in the constituency. Local AAP workers, including municipal council poll ticket aspirants, are worried about their candidacies given the entry of Rakhra’s supporters. Party workers protested in Samana, raising slogans against the leadership, and warned that ignoring grassroots workers could hurt the party in future assembly elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former Akali minister Surjit Singh Rakhra’s induction into the AAP has triggered discontent among party workers and supporters of Samana MLA Chetan Singh Jouramajra who fear a shift in political influence in the constituency. Local AAP workers, including municipal council poll ticket aspirants, are worried about their candidacies given the entry of Rakhra’s supporters. Party workers protested in Samana, raising slogans against the leadership, and warned that ignoring grassroots workers could hurt the party in future assembly elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pappi challenges Majithia {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pappi challenges Majithia {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Amid allegations levelled by his former aide Nikhil Sabharwal and senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, AAP’s Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi last week challenged Majithia to face an impartial inquiry before the Panj Pyaras at Darbar Sahib in Amritsar. Addressing reporters, Pappi said he and Majithia would present details of their assets and properties for scrutiny. “The Panj Pyaras can conduct an inquiry. Whoever is found guilty of corruption or acquiring wealth through illegal means should donate the entire such property to Darbar Sahib,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid allegations levelled by his former aide Nikhil Sabharwal and senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, AAP’s Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi last week challenged Majithia to face an impartial inquiry before the Panj Pyaras at Darbar Sahib in Amritsar. Addressing reporters, Pappi said he and Majithia would present details of their assets and properties for scrutiny. “The Panj Pyaras can conduct an inquiry. Whoever is found guilty of corruption or acquiring wealth through illegal means should donate the entire such property to Darbar Sahib,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Ashok Parashar Pappi

PM’s austerity call: NC minister rides ‘tonga’ to work

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for austerity gains traction across the country, with several BJP leaders keen to embrace it, National Conference minister Satish Sharma in Jammu and Kashmir has also joined the chorus. Sharma rode a tonga (horse cart) to the secretariat last week, leaving behind his official vehicles. Sharing glimpses on social media, he praised the horse cart as a fuel-saving symbol of simplicity. The gesture came at a time when the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and senior officers trimmed their convoys, though chief minister Omar Abdullah has yet to follow suit.

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Jai Ram’s campaign strategy

Desperate to unseat the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP sees the urban local bodies election as a crucial stepping stone. During his campaign addresses, leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur has accused the Congress government of pushing the state towards bankruptcy. He called upon party workers to take the government’s “anti-people policies and corruption issues” to the public and ensure a historic BJP victory in the upcoming local body polls.

(Contributed by Navrajdeep Singh, Navneet Sharma, Karam Prakash, Tarsem Singh Deogan, Mir Ehsan, Shailee Dogra)

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