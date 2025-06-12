Registrar, prof among 8 booked after Haryana agri varsity students lathicharged

A day after several students were injured in a lathi-charge by security personnel during a protest at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU), Hisar police registered a case on Wednesday against eight university officials and staff members, including the registrar and a professor. The students were demanding a rollback of the recent fee hike, reversal of scholarship cuts, and restoration of land donation certificate quota seats. (HT File)

Based on a complaint filed by an injured student, Dipanshu, a first-year BSc student, police have booked registrar Pawan Kumar, professor Radheshyam Manju, chief security officer Sukhbir Singh, and five security guards—Bijendra, Anoop, Jagmesh Poonia, Narendra, and Suman. The FIR has been lodged under Sections 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 191(2) (rioting), 191(3) (rioting while armed with deadly weapons), 190 (unlawful assembly with common object), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita at the Civil Lines police station in Hisar.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on Tuesday during a peaceful protest outside the vice-chancellor’s (VC) office. The students were demanding a rollback of the recent fee hike, reversal of scholarship cuts, and restoration of land donation certificate quota seats. Dipanshu alleged that without provocation, the university’s security personnel attacked them, injuring three students—Anand, Jatin, and Mohit.

Later that evening, around 10.15 pm, students resumed their protest outside VC Dr BR Kamboj’s residence. Dipanshu claimed that the VC arrived in his car and allegedly ordered security to act against the students. He further stated that the registrar, professor, chief security officer, and guards attacked the group with sticks, injuring him and several others, including Chakshu, Nikhil, Rahul, Mohit Kumar, and Vikram.

The incident sparked political backlash, with leaders across party lines condemning the use of force. INLD chief Abhay Singh Chautala, Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda, and Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kumari Selja demanded strict action against those responsible.

In response, the university issued a statement claiming that the VC had earlier met the students and formed a committee to address their concerns. However, the students did not attend the scheduled meeting. The statement also said that the security personnel were attempting to prevent the protestors from forcibly entering the VC’s office when the scuffle broke out.