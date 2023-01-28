Registrations open for Haryana’s Super-100 programme

The Haryana government has invited applications for the Super-100 programme, being run to identify talented students. The last date to apply is January 31. Aspirants can login to www.haryanasuper100.com to register.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An official spokesperson said students who have secured 80% marks in Class 10 and selected in the Super-100 will get free coaching for NEET and JEE Advanced. Students will have to pass two exams to be selected in the programme. The Level- I exam will be held on February 10 and Level II will be held from April 10 to April 20. The result of Level-1 exam will be declared on February 28 and that of Level-2 will be declared on April 25. Classes will commence from May 3 for the selected students.