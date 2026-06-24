Registry, mutation become digital, time-bound in Haryana

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday launched the “auto mutation system” and paperless registration, a step that will not require people to submit separate applications for mutation of land records which can now be downloaded from home.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday launched the “auto mutation system” and paperless registration, a step that will not require people to submit separate applications for mutation of land records which can now be downloaded from home. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

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The chief minister said that the state government’s commitment to making the lives of citizens simpler, smoother and more convenient has received a new impetus with the launch of the auto mutation system and paperless registration 2.0. He said initiative reflects the government’s commitment to providing better citizen services through transparency, ease of access and maximum use of technology.

Saini said the paperless registration system was first introduced on September 29, 2025, in Ladwa tehsil of Kurukshetra district and was subsequently implemented across Haryana from November 1, 2025. Based on feedback and suggestions received from various stakeholders over the past eight months, the second phase of the paperless registration has now been introduced, integrating the mutation process with property registration.

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{{^usCountry}} The new system features a simplified and more user-friendly registration application form; mandatory Aadhaar-based e-KYC for both parties, ensuring 100% verification of identity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The new system features a simplified and more user-friendly registration application form; mandatory Aadhaar-based e-KYC for both parties, ensuring 100% verification of identity. {{/usCountry}}

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The chief minister further stated that if an individual, company, institution or non-resident Indian (NRI) is unable to be physically present during the registration process, they will now be able to appoint more than one representative. Citizens can fill out deeds themselves or through deed writers, advocates or designated help desks.

Saini said that under the new system, information regarding which portion of land falls under the prime category and which falls under the non-prime category will automatically be displayed.

He said that digital signatures and biometric authentication have been incorporated throughout the process. In cases where Section 7-A of the Haryana Stamp Rules is applicable, the system will automatically display the relevant information during registration. The citizens will be able to verify the status of their applications online.

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On the lines of passport services, citizens will now be able to obtain registration appointments under a Tatkal category as well.

The chief minister said that another reform being introduced through the launch of the automated mutation system will provide relief to farmers and landowners across the state.

He said that under the new arrangement, mutation will now be generated automatically as soon as a property registration is completed, and the corresponding mutation number will be issued at the time of registration itself.

“The government’s objective is to ensure time-bound disposal of all remaining pending mutation cases within 15 days,” Saini said, adding that registration and mutation processes will now be fully integrated.

“Citizens will no longer need to apply separately for mutation,” he added.

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