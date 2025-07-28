Punjab: Regularisation row: Roadways, PRTC contractual staff warn of statewide strike if talks with minister fail

A delegation of contractual employees from State Transport Undertakings (STUs) — including Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), Punjab Roadways, and PUNBUS — will meet state transport minister Laljit Bhullar and senior department officials today, seeking resolution of their long-pending demands. The employees have warned that if the meeting fails to yield results, bus services across Punjab will be suspended from Monday evening. Nearly 8,200 contractual and outsourced employees have been pressing for job regularisation for over a decade

The meeting was scheduled following growing unrest among nearly 8,200 contractual and outsourced employees, who have been pressing for job regularisation for over a decade. The discontent had earlier prompted the unions to announce a three-day strike starting July 9, which was temporarily called off after the government promised talks on July 28.

Shamsher Singh, state general secretary of the contractual employees’ union, said despite multiple meetings and assurances, the state government has failed to show seriousness in addressing their issues. “We are hopeful for a positive outcome, but if our demands are ignored again, services will be suspended,” he said.

Their key demands include regularisation of jobs, a 5% annual increment in wages, reinstatement of suspended employees, an end to outsourcing and blacklisting and action against the private bus mafia operating outside bus stands. The employees are also demanding the clearance of pending dues related to free travel for women and an increase in the government bus fleet.

“The respective governments are making lame excuses for the past five years as they had promised to bring policies for regularisation of their services in 2017 and 2022 but it had completely failed to fulfill their promise till date,” Singh said.

Currently, contractual conductors earn around ₹17,000 per month, while drivers receive ₹18,000.