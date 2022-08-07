Regularisation row: Ludhiana MC House committee starts verification of councillors’ lists

Members of the committee formed by the municipal corporation general House on Saturday started verifying lists provided by councillors of civic body staffers (sewermen and sweepers) working in their respective wards.

The panel was formed amid the row over alleged inclusion of dead, non-existent employees in the list of contractual employees to be regularised by MC which was presented during the last House meeting on July 25.

Details of over 600 employees in areas under Zones A, B and D were verified on the first day by the panel, which includes councillors Jai Prakash and Gagandeep Singh Sunny Bhalla and other MC officials.

Prakash, Bhalla and zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon said it was found that around half a dozen employees were not working in their designated department and their details will be verified again. They said some sewermen and sweepers have been working in the MC offices as clerks and helpers.

The committee members stated that the staff can be deputed on office duty, but their details have to be confirmed.

Prakash stated that the lists which were tabled during the general House meeting are being scrutinised by joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo, while the councillors’ lists are being verified by them. After this, both lists will be cross-checked and the final lists will be tabled in the next general House meeting so that a final call can be taken.