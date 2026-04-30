Facing a projected power shortfall in the range of 988 MW to 2,605 MW during the upcoming summers and paddy season, Haryana’s power distribution companies are in for some relief.

Regulator’s nod, new tie-ups to ease Haryana’s power crunch

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The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) approved procurement of 687 MW round-the-clock power, while the Union power ministry has directed procurement of 380 MW from Coastal Gujarat Power Limited (CGPL), Mundra, and allocated 337 MW from central generating stations for May through September.

As per the projections made by the Haryana Power Purchase Centre (HPPC), the state is expected to have a power deficit scenario during peak summers – 988 MW in May, 2,532 MW in June and 2,605 MW in July, with the shortage easing in August (1,428 MW) and 296 MW in September.

Peak demand to touch 16,454 MW

Considering the past trend of the maximum demand witnessed in Haryana, it is expected that the peak demand may touch 16,454 MW in 2026-27. The central electricity authority (CEA) in its 20th electric power survey report of November 2022 also forecasted 16,337 MW of peak power demand for Haryana in 2026-27, the HPPC said.

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{{^usCountry}} The HPPC, a joint forum of the two power distribution companies – Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) – entrusted with the task of procuring electricity, had initially proposed to purchase 1,345 MW of round-the-clock short-term power from May 1, 2026, to September 30, 2026, at ₹6.10 per unit. However, the proposal was not approved by the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) on the grounds that the power deficit scenario prepared by HPPC was not convincing. The regulator had also sought clarifications to this effect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The HPPC, a joint forum of the two power distribution companies – Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) – entrusted with the task of procuring electricity, had initially proposed to purchase 1,345 MW of round-the-clock short-term power from May 1, 2026, to September 30, 2026, at ₹6.10 per unit. However, the proposal was not approved by the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) on the grounds that the power deficit scenario prepared by HPPC was not convincing. The regulator had also sought clarifications to this effect. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In support of its revised application, HPPC categorically stated that Haryana faces an imminent and chronic power deficit, anticipated to exceed 42% of all temporal slots during the peak summer and paddy season of 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In support of its revised application, HPPC categorically stated that Haryana faces an imminent and chronic power deficit, anticipated to exceed 42% of all temporal slots during the peak summer and paddy season of 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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Power officials said the power demand in the state was intrinsically linked to weather conditions. “Data unambiguously demonstrates that Haryana faces a persistent and substantial power deficit across more than 42% of all time slots during the June-August period. This deficit cannot be reliably and economically addressed through real-time market procurement alone,’’ the HPPC said in its proposal, a copy of which is with HT.

In its revised proposal, the HPPC sought procurement of 687 MW round-the-clock power (revised from earlier 1,345 MW) during the months from June 2026 to August 2026 (revised from May 2026 to September 2026) at the tariff discovered through competitive bidding under Section 63 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

The HPPC said that they are obligated to provide 24x7 power to its consumers and accordingly, is required to tie up for power to meet its maximum demand.

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“The demand-supply position for 2026-27, prepared by HPPC, on the basis of maximum demand, is showing a deficit of 2,532 MW, 2,605 MW and 1,428 MW, in the months of June, July and August, respectively. HPPC has further submitted that any power deficit, even after procuring the power from the tender (NIT-124), shall be met from the procurement of power from power exchanges,’’ the regulator said in its April 27 order allowing HPPC to procure the power as per their revised proposal.

Utilities told to flatten load curve

However, the regulator directed the distribution companies to implement robust demand side management (DSM) measures so as to flatten the load curve, specifically addressing the existing gap of about 3,000 MW between the maximum and minimum daily demand. “HPPC is further directed to take all appropriate steps to ensure the availability of cost-effective and reliable power to the electricity consumers while avoiding instances of uneconomic power procurement. HPPC is directed to establish a dedicated power portfolio / cost optimisation cell, to professionally monitor demand–supply position and prevailing market conditions in power exchanges as well as bilateral markets, on a round-the-clock basis.

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The HPPC told the regulator that the power deficit position has changed upon the in-principle decision to procure power from CGPL, Mundra, under the direction of the ministry of power and allocation of unallocated power by the ministry from central generating stations for the period of May through September 2026.

The proposed procurement is now restricted to the three-month window from June 1, 2026, to August 31, 2026, with the requisite quantum specifically quantified as 390 MW for June, 687 MW for July, and 200 MW for August. The regulator noted that these revisions are intended to align the short-term procurement strategy with the newly available long-term and central resources.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Hitender Rao ...Read More Hitender Rao is Senior Associate Editor covering the state of Haryana. A journalist with over two decades of experience, he writes on politics, economy, migration and legal affairs with a focus on investigative journalism. Read Less

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