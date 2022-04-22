Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rehearsal for convocation at Panjab University on May 5
chandigarh news

Rehearsal for convocation at Panjab University on May 5

The rehearsals for the annual convocation of Panjab University will be held on May; the convocation will be held on May 6 after a gap of two years and only PhD degrees will be conferred this time
Around 1,100 PhD degrees will be conferred and vice president of India, Venkaiah Naidu, who is the chancellor of Panjab University, will deliver the convocation address. (HT File)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 01:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The rehearsals for the annual convocation of Panjab University will be held on May 5.

The convocation will be held on May 6 after a gap of two years and only PhD degrees will be conferred this time. The candidates who are to receive their degrees will have to bring their identification card attested by the chairperson of the department/principal of their college/a class or a gazetted officer.

Those who are to receive their degrees have to attend the rehearsal on May 5 as well. Both the convocation and the rehearsal will be held at the varsity’s gymnasium hall.

Around 1,100 PhD degrees will be conferred and vice president of India, Venkaiah Naidu, who is the chancellor of PU, will deliver the convocation address.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP