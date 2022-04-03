Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rejig: Punjab gets new DCs in 10 districts

Sandeep Hans, deputy commissioner, Patiala, will now be the deputy commissioner, Hoshiarpur, whereas Sakshi Sawhney has been posted as the Patiala DC. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 03, 2022 01:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In another rejig by the Punjab government, 10 districts got new deputy commissioners (DCs) on Saturday evening.

According to the orders issued by chief secretary, Punjab, Gupreet Singh Khaira, who was posted as the deputy commissioner of Amritsar, has now been posted as the deputy commissioner, Muktsar Sahib. Harpreet Singh Sudan, deputy commissioner Muktsar Sahib, will now be the new deputy commissioner, Amritsar.

Sandeep Hans, deputy commissioner, Patiala, will now be the deputy commissioner, Hoshiarpur, whereas Sakshi Sawhney has been posted as the Patiala DC.

Harbir Singh, deputy commissioner, Faridkot, is now the s deputy commissioner of Pathankot, replacing Sanyam Aggarwal who will now be the deputy commissioner of Malerkotla. Ruhee Dugg, additional deputy commissioner (development), Patiala, has been posted as the deputy commissioner, Faridkot.

Amit Talwar, special secretary, co-ordination, and in addition staff officer to the chief secretary, has been posted as the deputy commissioner, SAS Nagar, whereas Preeti Yadav, additoinal deputy commissioner (development), Patiala, has been posted the deputy commissioner, Roopnagar.

Himanshu Aggarwal, additional deputy commissioner (development), SAS Nagar, has been posted as the deputy commissioner, Fazilka.

