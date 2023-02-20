Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah: Punjab CM Mann to inaugurate Jamalpur STP

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann will inaugurate a 225-MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) constructed at a cost of ₹315 crores in Jamalpur on Monday, which is part of the ongoing project for the rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah.

Presiding over a meeting to review preparations of the event, MLA Daljit Singh Grewal and deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik inspected work on the newly-constructed STP.

MLA Grewal and the DC asked the officials to discharge their duties with utmost dedication and sincerity and ensure fool proof arrangements through meticulous planning and execution.

Earlier, the chief minister was to inaugurate the STP on February 2 and later on February 12, but the events were postponed on both occasions.

The STP is a part of the ongoing project for the rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah at a cost of ₹650 crore.

The STP will treat the sewage water and other effluents flowing into the 47.55-km seasonal tributary of the Sutlej, which runs almost parallel to Sutlej through most of Ludhiana district, including 14-km in the city, which it bisects, before merging into Sutlej. The trial run of the 225-MLD capacity STP was underway for over two weeks.

MC commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal, CEO Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board Malwinder Singh Jaggi, GLADA additional chief administrator Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu, ADCs Rahul Chaba, Amarjit Bains, MC Additional Commissioner Aditya Dachalwal and other officials were also present during the meeting.

MC organises awareness drive against dumping waste in Buddha Nullah

In its drive to stop residents from dumping waste in the Buddha Nullah, Municipal Corporation organised an awareness drive alongside the Nullah on Sunday. The awareness drive was organised in the areas, including Shivpuri, New Kundanpuri and Haibowal among others.

During the drive, the MC teams also asked the residents to hand over segregated wet and dry waste to waste collectors.

Also, the residents were asked to stop the use of banned plastic carry bags and single use plastic items to save the environment. The residents were urged to use steel utensils and leaf plates for serving food during the events.

Municipal sanitation officer, Ashwani Sahota and MC community development officer (CDO) Maheshwar Singh stated that the drive was organised on the directions of MC commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal and more such drives will be organised in future to stop the residents from dumping waste in the Nullah.

MC commissioner Dr Aggarwal stated that the civic body will be forced to take strict action against the violators if they continue to dump waste in the water body. Hefty challans of upto ₹5,000 will be imposed on the violators.

Dr Aggarwal stated that strict action is also being taken against the violators dumping waste in Sidhwan canal. The residents should support the authorities in keeping the city and its water bodies clean.

Awareness walk completes 14th leg

Continuing to spread awareness and send a green message, a 3-km awareness walk on ‘Save Buddha Nullah and Sutlej River’ completed its 14th phase on Sunday. The walk, organised by city-based environmental activists began from village Baranhara Bridge on Buddha Nullah and finished at the Southern Bypass Bridge.