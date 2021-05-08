Relaxed restrictions: Covid norms violated in Bathinda

A day after the district administration relaxed restrictions on the commercial activities, it was business as usual in the crowded markets of Bathinda city on Friday as residents and shopkeepers blatantly flouted Covid guidelines.

Beopar mandal and shopkeeper associations had been opposing the state government’s directive to close all shops of non-essential services till May 15 to control the spread of coronavirus.

Bathinda is among six worst-hit districts by the pandemic. With 1,042 new cases on Friday, the highest on a given day since the pandemic outbreak last year, Bathinda has now 6,202 active cases. The district also reported 19 Covid deaths on Friday, taking the number of fatalities to 492.

On Thursday, a delegation of the local Congress leaders led by Jaijeet Johal, brother-in-law and head of finance minister Manpreet Badal’s political activities in Bathinda, met the deputy commissioner B Srinivasan. Johal favoured permission for traders dealing in non-essential services to resume their activities. Later, the administration allowed shops selling milk, grocery, fruits and vegetables to open between 6am and 10am. Rest of the shops and trades were allowed to function for five hours from 10am.

However, all grocery shops were found open till 2pm and social distancing was not followed. Fruit and vegetable markets on Amrik Singh Road were also overcrowded.

Bathinda-based public health activist Dr Vitull K Gupta said: “The administration should withdraw permission to non-essential shops. The administration should adopt stricter measures and act to minimise crowding to curtail infection spread,” he said.

Deputy commissioner B Srinivasan said the situation may be reviewed next week after weekend lockdown in the district.