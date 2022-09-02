Release of Sikh prisoners: SGPC chief writes to PM, seeks appointment for 5-member panel

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Thursday wrote a fresh letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an appointment for meeting with him to discuss the issue of release of Sikh prisoners.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With this, the SGPC chief made another attempt to meet the PM. His previous attempt failed as the PM office gave no response to the letter he sent in May this year.

In a fresh letter, Dhami states, “Many Sikh prisoners are still lodged in different jails in country, even after completing their life sentences and the Sikh sentiments want their release. Therefore, time should be given to SGPC delegation for a meeting”.

In his letter to the PM, Dhami mentioned the names of nine Sikh prisoners, who are not being released even after they served long sentences. The letter includes names of Gurdeep Singh Khera, Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, Balwant Singh Rajoana, Jagtar Singh Hawara, Lakhwinder Singh Lakha, Gurmeet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Paramjeet Singh Bheora, and Jagtar Singh Tara. “Of these nine Sikh prisoners, eight have served jail sentences from 25 to 32 years, while one has served 17 years”, reads the letter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhami said that the SGPC is making continuous efforts for release of Sikh prisoners and the letter has been written to the PM in its continuity.

He said upon getting time from the PM, a five-member delegation of SGPC will go for the meeting. He said that even for the future efforts, SGPC is holding discussion and a meeting of all SGPC members has been called at Teja Singh Samundri Hall on September 2, to discuss issue of release of the prisoners.