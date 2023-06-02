: Taking strong note of the non-payment of salaries of recently appointed staffers of the municipal corporation, National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairman Vijay Sampla on Friday directed the district administration, police and the civic body to clear the pending formalities of the employees to release their salaries and submit an action taken report by July 2.

Release salaries of MC staffers in a month: NCSC head Sampla

Sampla asked the officials of the departments to appear before the commission in New Delhi for a hearing in case of failure to submit the report.

Sampla visited the city after a member of the protesting staffers’ union, Vicky Sahota, filed a complaint with the commission. He conducted a meeting at the circuit house where senior officials, including deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, MC commissioner Sheena Aggarwal and commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu were also present.

The chairman was informed by the officials that the salaries of the employees have not been released as the police clearance, medical tests and other formalities were lying pending. Sampla directed the officials to complete the procedure for police clearance within a month or they will be called for a hearing at the commission.

He stated that after the officials will complete the process and file an action taken report, the complaint will be automatically closed.

Addressing a press conference, Vijay Sampla said, “The authorities had sought a period of 10-12 days to clear the files and a week to complete the process. They have been given a month to resolve the issue.” He said that the issue regarding the amount of salary has been also clarified by the officials.

On the issue of the regularisation of around 800 employees who are more than 42 years of age, he said that he was hopeful that the new Punjab minister for local bodies Balkar Singh will resolve the matter soon.

As many as 3,542 contractual employees, including 2,428 sweepers and 1,114 sewermen were regularised by the Punjab government in October 2022 after a long delay.

Sampla also interacted with members of Sewerman Safayi Karamchari Sangharsh Committee, a union representing the MC staffers. He said that the staffers belong to the poor section of society and such a long delay is causing financial difficulties for their families.

He said that the officials have assured him that the formalities will be completed within the given deadline.

Meanwhile, members of the municipal corporation staffers’ union continued their protest outside the MC’s Zone A office.

‘Allow victim to record statements in virtual mode’

Sampla said that the complainant against Punjab cabinet minister Lal Chand Kataruchak is scared to come to Punjab fearing danger to his life. Sampla said that the Gurdaspur-based male victim who accused the minister of sexual misconduct met him a week ago and said that his statements should be recorded through video conferencing mode.

He said that the victim said that the Punjab Police should record the statement of the victim in Delhi.

