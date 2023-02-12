Relentless Sikh activists continue to stage sit-in near Chandigarh-Mohali border

Refusing to relent, the 31-member delegation of Sikh activists continued to stage a sit-in and organised a “paath” for the third day near the Chandigarh-Mohali border on the Sector 52/53 dividing road.

After being stopped from heading towards Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Chandigarh once again, the protesters, who are demanding release of Sikh prisoners, marched back to YPS Chowk while raising anti-government slogans.

Meanwhile, the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, that is spearheading the protest, held a press conference on Saturday, where it blamed the state government for provoking the protesters who clashed with police forces near the Chandigarh-Mohali border on February 8.

Gurcharan Singh, foster father of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) chief Jagtar Singh Hawara, who was convicted of assassinating former Punjab CM Beant Singh, alleged that with the aim to remove the morcha from YPS Chowk, Punjab Police was harassing the kin of the protesters and threatening them.

“We don’t want to disrupt peace, but the state government is provoking us. Even the Chandigarh Police, announcing a reward, have released pictures of people who were not even present on the day of the violence,” said Gurcharan.

Releasing the pictures of 10 suspects, Chandigarh Police have announced a cash reward of ₹10,000 for any information identifying them.

Three days after the clash that had left 33 cops injured, police in both Chandigarh and Mohali have yet to make any arrests. The FIR registered by the Chandigarh Police, that has named six people, including Gurcharan, had said the violence was part of a “well-thought-out conspiracy”.