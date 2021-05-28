Relief: Punjab floats regularisation policy for illegally converted SCOs

In a relief to owners of shop-cum-flats (SCF) which have been illegally converted into shop-cum-offices (SCO), the local bodies department has floated a regularisation policy.

Now, the owners will be able to use the entire building of SCF/SCO as a commercial unit on payment of regularisation charges, which have been fixed at ₹5,500 per sq yard.

Certain conditions, such as ensuring availability of parking space, have also been laid out for those seeking regularisation.

The policy, dated May 26, has been floated for the entire state and applications can be submitted till September 30.

A large number of SCFs have been illegally converted into SCOs and commercial units in different parts of the city, including Sarabha Nagar main market, Bhadaur house, BRS Nagar and Kitchlu Nagar among other areas. In the past, several complaints have been received by authorities against such violations, with many cases even reaching the court. The fresh policy is expected to bring relief to such violators.

LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam said a state-level meeting was held in April under the chairmanship of local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra wherein the government decided to provide relief to SCF owners.

In Punjab four local bodies -- Ludhiana, Amritsar, SAS Nagar and Jalandhar—are being seen as high potential zones while the rest have been categorised a low-potential zones. The regularisation fee in high potential zones has been fixed at ₹5,500 per sq yard, while it is ₹4,000 in low potential zones.

The owners, however, cannot make any changes to the architectural design of the building. If any additional floor has been constructed illegally in such buildings, it will be demolished. Besides, the owners will also have to submit a structure-safety certificate.

The payment of regularisation fee can also be made in four to six monthly installments with 12% annual interest. A penalty of 3% will be imposed on delayed payments.