Remove HSSC, HPSC chairpersons to ensure fair probe, says Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday demanded that the chairpersons of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) should be asked to tender their resignations in wake of detection of corrupt practices in selections for government jobs.

The leader of Opposition, in a statement, said a fair investigation can only be conducted into the recruitment scams if the incumbent chairpersons are removed.

He announced that the next stop for the ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ programme will be in Nuh on December 11.

“The government’s claim of transparency and merit-based jobs has been exposed,” he said. Hooda asked why the government is “running away” from ordering a high-level investigation into the recruitment scams.

“Such scams are not possible without the protection of government. If the government is not protecting the perpetrators why is it hesitant to order a probe by the CBI,” asked Hooda.

Dissolve HPSC, HSSC: Selja

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kumari Selja also demanded that the HPSC and the HSSC should be dissolved in view of the “number of recruitment scams” in the past seven years.

“The HPSC and the HSSC have become centres of recruitment scams. It has become clear that both commissions are incapable of conducting fair recruitments and those on high positions are directly involved in the scams,” she said in a statement, adding that new commissions should be formed.

Selja said all disputed recruitment examinations should be re-conducted so that the educated unemployed youth of Haryana can get justice.

She urged chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to issue a white paper on the recruitments made in the last seven years and inform people of the state how many recruitments have been challenged in court during his tenure.