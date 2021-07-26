Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Renew talks to end impasse on 3 laws: Punjab BJP chief to farmers

Says PM Narendra Modi has always been a supporter of farmers and has done a lot of work for agriculture sector
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 01:11 AM IST
Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma in Ludhiana on Sunday.

Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ashwani Sharma on Sunday urged the farmer leaders to resume talks with the central government and end the impasse over the three contentious agriculture laws.

Talking to the media before an executive committee meeting of the party in Ludhiana, the three laws have not come into effect despite being passed in both the houses of Parliament. “Therefore, I will urge the representatives of the farmer unions to begin talks so that people protesting at the Delhi borders could return to their homes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been a supporter of farmers and has done a lot of work for the agriculture sector.

Interestingly, mediapersons and police personnel were asked to vacate the hall as soon as the meeting began. A party leader said the move was taken to avoid any controversy as matters such as infighting in the state and district units were discussed during the meeting.

‘Sidhu’s elevation a diversionary tactic’

Sharma said that elevation of Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief was a tactic to deviate the attention of people of Punjab from the mis-governance of the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress Government.

“Illegal mining and drug smuggling are still rampant in the state. The industry is reeling under power cuts and rising electricity tariffs,” he added.

