Ludhiana: Feroze Gandhi Market’s parking to get a facelift

Renovation work has started at the renowned Feroze Gandhi Market’s parking area, with Ludhiana Improvement Trust taking up the project at an approximate cost of ₹50 lakh.

Picture of parking lot at Feroze Gandhi market in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The renovation work will include paving of the area, lining system and improvements at entry and exit points. The trust will also set up eight “recharge points” at the facility, which will harvest rainwater for the groundwater table. The renovation is aimed at easing traffic congestions and better facilitating visitors.

The area, which was initially developed by the trust, had worn out over the years, leading to congestions and multiple other problems for the visitors. Multiple unpaved spots and potholes could be seen in the parking.

Catering to over 2,500 vehicles every day, the market houses multiple banks and the city’s main stock market. While two-wheelers have to pay ₹10 for parking the vehicle for two hours, four-wheelers are charged ₹20.

LIT superintending engineer Satbhushan Sachdeva said, “The project includes eight recharge points to prevent rainwater from flowing into the sewerage system. Instead, it will be used to recharge groundwater table.” He added that the approach will help in managing rainwater efficiently, especially during the monsoon season.

Considering the high footfall, MLA Gurpreet Gogi had also met the trust’s chairperson Tarsem Singh Bhinder to discuss the issue.

