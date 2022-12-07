Renovation work for two Ludhiana parks area gets rolling

State local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar initiated the work to develop two parks in Jawahar Nagar camp area — Ram Lila park and Yamla Jatt park. Both establishments will be renovated under the Smart City Mission at a cost of ₹44.60 lakh.

Accompanying the minister, Ludhiana West legislator Gurpreet Bassi Gogi said the residents have been seeking development of these parks for a long time. “These projects will certainly help in improving scenic beauty of the area and will provide green space to the residents,” he added.

Nijjar also inaugurated the renovated Mini Rose garden in Kidwai Nagar during Wednesday’s visit.

Municipal commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal said the garden, which is spread over 3.5 acres, was the biggest park in the Ludhiana Central constituency — adding that the project to renovate the same was completed under Smart City Mission at a cost of around ₹3.5 crore, which also covers the cost of maintaining the garden for next three years.

City legislator Ashok Prashar Pappi, who was also present at the occasion, said musical and walkway fountains, two indoor badminton halls, decorative garden lights, open gym, jogging track had also been established at the garden.

Smart City funds being diverted: Cong

Congress councillor from ward number 68 Baljinder Singh Bunty, meanwhile, had earlier accused Gogi of diverting funds allocated under the Smart City Mission to develop parks in Jawahar Nagar camp.

Demanding a probe in the matter, he said “The funds were sanctioned in 2020, exclusively for the Smart City project, during the Congress regime. While my ward does not fall under the project, I am thankful that two parks in my wards are being developed, but at the same time I am surprised how the funds have been diverted in violation of rules.”

GPS on cards for MC machinery

Nijjar also directed the civic body officials to get GPS installed on the machinery in a bid to keep a tab on the working of MC staff and flagged off eight backhoe loader machines purchased under the Swachh Bharat Mission on Wednesday.

While inspecting the machines at Zone D office of MC in Sarabha Nagar, the cabinet minister said the machines will be used by different wings of MC in taking up development works and improve cleanliness at ward level. The machines have been purchased at a cost of ₹2.07 crore.

Nijjar also batted for vehicle tracking systems (VTS). The same came in the backdrop of allegations of fuel being sold from civic body vehicles.

