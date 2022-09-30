Renowned cardiologist Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander is BFUHS V-C

Punjab government on Friday appointed renowned cardiologist, Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander, as the new Vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS). The post of the VC became vacant in July this year after the previous vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur resigned from his post in protest following an incident when health and medical education minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra made him to lie-down on a dirty bed during a visit to the varsity. As Bhadur had not taken back his resignation even after the request from the chief minister’s office, the government accepted his papers and started search for the new VC.

Dr Wandar is presently head of the Cardiology department in Dayanand Medical College & Hospital and is co-ordinator of Hero DMC Heart Institute, which is a unit of Dayanand Medical College & Hospital.

Dr Wander passed MD and DM in Cardiology both from PGIMER, Chandigarh and thereafter worked for 8 months as a senior resident till August, 1988. Announcement regarding Wander’s appointment was made by chief minister Bhagwant Mann himself through Twitter.

Dr Wander was instrumental in planning, developing and setting up Hero DMC Heart Institute at Ludhiana in year 2001,a tertiary cardiac care centre with 170 bedded cardiac facility having two cath labs and five operating rooms.

As per list of his achievements on his website, he has 106 Papers to his credit and 45 of them in foreign journals of repute like The Lancet, Nature Genetics, Journal of American College of Cardiology, American Journal of Cardiology, British Heart Journal and Japanese Heart Journal. He was awarded Dr. K. Sharan Cardiology Excellence award by IMA India for year 2004 and Dr. Edith Brown Memorial Award for Health and Medical Science by the Sabhyacharak Society. Delivered guest lectures at International meets in Pakistan, Mauritius, Indonesia, Malaysia etc. He was also awarded Dr BC Roy National Award for the year 2006 for Development of Specialties from Pratibha Patil, then President of India on in 2008.

