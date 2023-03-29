Renu Vig appointed first woman vice-chancellor of Panjab University

The vice-president of India appointed Prof Renu Cheema Vig as the vice chancellor of Panjab University (PU), making her the first woman to hold the position in the varsity’s 141-year history.

Renu Vig was appointed as the first woman vice-chancellor of Panjab University. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Exercising the powers conferred by Section 10 of the Panjab University Act, 1947, vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar, who also holds the position of PU’s chancellor, made the appointment for a term of three years.

An alumna of Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Vig joined PU’s University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) as reader (associate in professor) in 2003.

It may be noted that subsequent to the resignation of Prof Raj Kumar as PU V-C in January this year amid allegations of corruption, Vig, who was at the time holding the charge of dean of university instruction, was appointed the acting V-C.

Consequently, a three member search-cum-selection committee was constituted on March 21, 2023, for recommending names for the position. Vig’s appointment follows from the committee’s report.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was advertised last month, with the application deadline being March 24. PU had received 150-odd applications, around 20 of which from the university campus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON