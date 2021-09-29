Repair roads within the week or face charges: Ashu tells Ludhiana MC officials

Pulling up municipal corporation (MC) officials for not repairing roads throughout the monsoon season, Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu questioned why the 1,300 ready-mix bags available with the civic body were not put to use.

The minster, who held a meeting at the MC’s Zone D office on Tuesday, recommended that show-cause notices be served to officials concerned of the bridges and roads department. “The officials (engineers and superintending engineers) have been directed to repair the main roads of the city within a week, otherwise strict departmental action will be taken against them. If required, a chargesheet will be recommended against them,” said Ashu, while directing officials to carry out repair work during day and night too for expediting the process.

“Roads can be repaired using ready-mix in the rainy season. However, whenever councillors asked officials to use the mix, they would claim that they did not have the material. Although, 1,300 ready-mix bags are available in the municipal corporation’ stores,” the minister said, adding that it was a matter of great shame that though road projects worth ₹250 crore were in the pipeline, the existing roads were in a pathetic condition.

“Residents have been complaining about potholes for a long time. The craters can be seen at all the entry points of the city, including Sherpur Road, and Ferozepur Road. The MC officials seem to be in slumber. Surprisingly, they did not apprise senior officials of the need for ready mix, which is available in the MC stores, or put in an order for the same,” said Ashu.

With the assembly elections approaching, Ashu slammed officials for delaying the process of allotting road construction projects to contractors. He directed MC Commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal to check the matter and issue show cause notices to concerned officials.

MC staff repairing the Model Town-Jawaddi road despite water logging in Ludhiana . (HT Photo)

Repair work initiated despite rainfall, waterlogging

Soon after Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu threatened to recommend a chargesheet against officers if the major roads of the city were not repaired within a week, workmen could be seen repairing the roads despite the downpour on Tuesday.

The roads had not been repaired throughout the monsoon as officials were claiming that waterlogging affects the quality of the hot-mix material. However MC staff was seen repairing roads in different parts of the city including Model Town, Focal Point, Jagraon bridge, and Dholewal. Surprisingly, the hot-mix plant on Hambran Road, which authorities said could not be made functional during the rain, was also operationalised.

An MC official, requesting anonymity, said repairing waterlogged roads might affect the quality. However, senior officials had ordered that repairs be initiated, after the minister lambasted them.

MC commissioner Sabharwal also inspected the ongoing work at a few sites. The superintending engineers (SE) of the bridges and roads department were also seen on the field after being criticised by the minister, mayor Balkar Sandhu, and MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal.

Before the meeting, the district administration accorded a guard of honour to Bharat Bhushan Ashu during his first visit to the city after his appointment as Cabinet minister under newly appointed chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. (HT Photo)

Guard of honour for Ashu

Before the meeting, the district administration accorded a guard of honour to Bharat Bhushan Ashu during his first visit to the city after his appointment as Cabinet minister under newly appointed chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma, commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, additional deputy commissioner (ADC, urban development) Sandeep Kumar, ADC (development) Amit Kumar Panchal, ADC (general) Rahul Chaba, assistant commissioner Parleen Kaur Kaleka and others were also present on the occasion.